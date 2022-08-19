Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you’re visiting or living in Edinburgh, there’s no denying it is one of the most beautiful places to be.

From the beautiful cobblestone streets, to the amazing views at the top of our very hilly city you’re never too far away from an Instagram opportunity.

Finding places to take beautiful photos in Edinburgh isn’t hard, but there are some spots that are extra special and popular among the biggest shutterbugs.

So, what are the most instagram worthy places in Edinburgh? Here is a selection of our favourite picture spots around the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What are some of the most Instagrammable places in Edinburgh?

Edinburgh Castle

Edinburgh Castle is one of the most visited spots in Scotland

Of course we had to start our list with the iconic Edinburgh Castle. Not only can you get stunning pictures of the Castle from around the city but the views from the Castle grounds are some of the best in the city.

The historic location sits on an extinct volcano called Castle Rock.

Royal Botanic Gardens

Nature is one of the most beautiful backdrops you can have for an Instagram post, so surround yourself with them at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh.

The Royal Botanic Gardens has over 13,000 plant species as well as a giant water lily pond, so there are endless opportunities for Instagram posts.

Calton Hill

This is one of, if not the, most iconic hill In Edinburgh, and is set right in the heart of the city.

The top of the hill is an easy walk from the city centre and the panoramic view makes the incline worthwhile.

Calton Hill is also part of the city’s UNESCO World Heritage with an Athenian acropolis that makes the background to your insta even more interesting.

Victoria Street

Streetscape of Victoria Street, Edinburgh. Picture by Jamie Fraser

Nothing says instagram than cobblestone streets and colourful buildings, right? If this is your style then Victoria Street in Edinburgh’s Old Town is the perfect place for your next photoshoot.

For all the Harry Potter lovers out there, Victoria Street was JK Rowling’s main inspiration for Diagon Alley.

Holyrood Park

Holyrood Park’s dramatic hills are one of the most iconic pieces of scenery you can see in Edinburgh.

The location is a short walk from Edinburgh Old Town and home to the iconic Arthurs Seat.

It was also once home to Mary Queen of Scots.

Dean Village

This picturesque view can be found at the bottom of Hawthornbank Lane.

Arthur’s Seat

Arthur’s Seat, Scotland

Arthur’s Seat is one of the most famous walks you can do in Edinburgh, while it can be quite taxing, the views at the top are the perfect place to get the ideal Instagram shot.

Princes Street Gardens

The Princes Street Gardens are just a short walk from the centre of town, and Edinburgh Waverley station.

From the garden you can see a beautiful view of the Castle, as well as the Scott’s Monument.

Circus Lane

Juggler Robert Gallagher-Lyall during a photocall in Circus Lane in Edinburgh

This street has cobblestone, and stunning plants as well as a clock tower, making it the perfect place for a photo op.

The Vennel