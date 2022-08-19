10 most Instagram worthy places to visit in Edinburgh including Edinburgh Castle and Arthur’s Seat
Here is our round up of the most instagrammable places in Edinburgh.
Whether you’re visiting or living in Edinburgh, there’s no denying it is one of the most beautiful places to be.
From the beautiful cobblestone streets, to the amazing views at the top of our very hilly city you’re never too far away from an Instagram opportunity.
Finding places to take beautiful photos in Edinburgh isn’t hard, but there are some spots that are extra special and popular among the biggest shutterbugs.
So, what are the most instagram worthy places in Edinburgh? Here is a selection of our favourite picture spots around the city.
Most Popular
-
1
Edinburgh beaches: The 5 best beaches around Edinburgh, from Portobello Beach to Belhaven Bay
-
2
These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog most prone to hip dysplasia - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶
-
3
Five best places for a Sunday roast in Edinburgh according to Tripadvisor reviews
-
4
Here is a list of pubs and restaurants for sale in Edinburgh - which could be yours for as little as £40,000
-
5
Dog Teeth Problems: these are the 10 breeds of lovable dog most likely to develop toothache and other dental issues - including the loyal Labrador 🐩
What are some of the most Instagrammable places in Edinburgh?
Edinburgh Castle
Of course we had to start our list with the iconic Edinburgh Castle. Not only can you get stunning pictures of the Castle from around the city but the views from the Castle grounds are some of the best in the city.
The historic location sits on an extinct volcano called Castle Rock.
Royal Botanic Gardens
Nature is one of the most beautiful backdrops you can have for an Instagram post, so surround yourself with them at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh.
The Royal Botanic Gardens has over 13,000 plant species as well as a giant water lily pond, so there are endless opportunities for Instagram posts.
Calton Hill
This is one of, if not the, most iconic hill In Edinburgh, and is set right in the heart of the city.
The top of the hill is an easy walk from the city centre and the panoramic view makes the incline worthwhile.
Calton Hill is also part of the city’s UNESCO World Heritage with an Athenian acropolis that makes the background to your insta even more interesting.
Victoria Street
Nothing says instagram than cobblestone streets and colourful buildings, right? If this is your style then Victoria Street in Edinburgh’s Old Town is the perfect place for your next photoshoot.
For all the Harry Potter lovers out there, Victoria Street was JK Rowling’s main inspiration for Diagon Alley.
Holyrood Park
Holyrood Park’s dramatic hills are one of the most iconic pieces of scenery you can see in Edinburgh.
The location is a short walk from Edinburgh Old Town and home to the iconic Arthurs Seat.
It was also once home to Mary Queen of Scots.
Dean Village
This picturesque view can be found at the bottom of Hawthornbank Lane.
Arthur’s Seat
Arthur’s Seat is one of the most famous walks you can do in Edinburgh, while it can be quite taxing, the views at the top are the perfect place to get the ideal Instagram shot.
Princes Street Gardens
The Princes Street Gardens are just a short walk from the centre of town, and Edinburgh Waverley station.
From the garden you can see a beautiful view of the Castle, as well as the Scott’s Monument.
Circus Lane
This street has cobblestone, and stunning plants as well as a clock tower, making it the perfect place for a photo op.
The Vennel
The Vennel is a small street in between Edinburgh University and the Grassmarket. The city is full of small streets to wander down and take some mystery grams!