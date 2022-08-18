Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As soon as Covid travel restrictions were lifted since late last year, airports across the country have been plagued with cancellations and delays.

According to the recent report from aviation analytics firm Cirium , passengers flying from Edinburgh suffered the third worst UK delays in June, which averaged 26 minutes and were more than twice as long as pre-pandemic.

The report also showed cancellations are having a greater impact on travel because airlines are operating around one quarter flights than in 2019.

What flights have been cancelled from Edinburgh Airport today?

And airlines work to recover from technical difficulties, a massive increase in travellers, as well as shortage of ground staff, there have been further cancellations, and it is expected that there may be more on the way.

So, what is the situation at Edinburgh Airport like today?

Here’s everything you need to know about the disruptions.

What flights are cancelled from Edinburgh Airport today?

On Thursday, August 18, British Airways cancelled its flight that was scheduled to leave for London at 7.25am.

Will there be more cancellations?

It is uncertain whether more cancellations will happen, but, given the backlog of issues, airlines are likely to suffer further disruptions.

For the latest information, please visit Edinburgh Airport website.

Why are there staff shortages?

After Covid-19 restrictions were entirely lifted, the year has thus far been marked by widespread disruptions, such as long queues and cancelled flights due to staff shortages, leaving airlines and airports struggling to meet the increased demand.

Gatwick Airport recently hired hundreds of new security staff in an effort to ease passengers queues and delays.

Bosses said 400 new staff members have started and more are being recruited in a move aimed at reducing pressure on the airport as it goes into the busy school summer holiday period.

Passengers in Europe have also endured lengthy delays and cancellations of hundreds of flights over the past few weeks, as airports struggle to cope with a lack of trained staff and strong demand following the pandemic.

Why are flights being cancelled?

There are many reasons behind the mass cancellations.

Easyjet previously blamed its flight cancellations on a backlog caused by software issues.

Meanwhile, TUI said its disruptions were due to “operational and supply chain issues” , as well as an influx of passengers travelling.

What to do if your flight is cancelled?

If your flight is cancelled or delayed for an extended period of time, you should be able to get compensation.

The delay length varies by airline, therefore it is advisable to check with your airline directly.

Tui stated that anyone affected will be eligible for refunds.

You can find out more about how you can claim a refund due to a cancelled flight with TUI via their refunds request form .

British Airways website offers information on how you can claim a refund if your flight has been affected by the ongoing disruptions.

For passengers due to fly with Easyjet you can find out more about whether you are entitled to a refund or compensation and when you will get it from their delays and cancellations page .

How can I be eligible for flight compensation?

Law UK261 applies to any flight departing from a UK airport as well as any flight arriving at a UK or EU airport on a UK or EU carrier, which means you should be eligible for flight compensation.

Every airline has a responsibility to bring you to your destination as quickly as possible. If their flights are full or cancelled, they should give you a seat on a competing carrier.

Airlines must provide assistance and care, such as food vouchers and accommodation, if your flight is delayed under the following conditions: