News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
1 hour ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
3 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
4 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
7 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
9 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher

Edinburgh pubs: The Garden at Teviot is back for summer with free drinks for the first 50 people to arrive

Venue is hugely popular with the Captial’s students and opens seven days a week

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 27th Apr 2023, 18:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 18:22 BST

One of Edinburgh’s most popular outdoor drinking spots with students is set to reopen on Friday – just in time for summer.

The Garden at Teviot will swing opens its doors at 5pm, and the first 50 customers to arrive will be rewarded with free drinks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the opening night, guests can expect live music, drink samples, heated beach huts and outdoor seating.

The hugely-popular Garden at Teviot will reopen on Friday, April 28.The hugely-popular Garden at Teviot will reopen on Friday, April 28.
The hugely-popular Garden at Teviot will reopen on Friday, April 28.
Most Popular

After opening night, the bar will contine to offer affordable food and drinks as well as screens showing sports throughout the summer.

The Garden at Teviot will be serving from 12pm every day, and is open seven days a week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking about the reopening, a spokesperson for the Edinburgh University Students Association said: “This Friday April 28, 5pm at Teviot Row House (Bristo Square), the highly anticipated reopening of the Garden at Teviot marks the start of summer.

“The Garden’s reopening will be launched with live music performances from 7pm, and drink samples provided by JUBEL Beer. In addition, on Saturday 29th April the first 50 customers to arrive after 8pm will receive complimentary VK drinks or an alcohol-free alternative.

“There will be a range of food and drink deals to choose from, including £10 Burger and Beer, 2-4-1 Pizza Mondays, Sharing Cocktail Trees, Boozy Fruit Smoothies and more.

“Guests will be able order food directly to their table via the EdUniStudents App, with live music every Friday and Saturday starting at 7pm.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
15 Edinburgh pubs of 'national historic importance' which demand ‘special local ...
Related topics:Edinburgh