One of Edinburgh’s most popular outdoor drinking spots with students is set to reopen on Friday – just in time for summer.

The Garden at Teviot will swing opens its doors at 5pm, and the first 50 customers to arrive will be rewarded with free drinks.

On the opening night, guests can expect live music, drink samples, heated beach huts and outdoor seating.

The hugely-popular Garden at Teviot will reopen on Friday, April 28.

After opening night, the bar will contine to offer affordable food and drinks as well as screens showing sports throughout the summer.

The Garden at Teviot will be serving from 12pm every day, and is open seven days a week.

Speaking about the reopening, a spokesperson for the Edinburgh University Students Association said: “This Friday April 28, 5pm at Teviot Row House (Bristo Square), the highly anticipated reopening of the Garden at Teviot marks the start of summer.

“The Garden’s reopening will be launched with live music performances from 7pm, and drink samples provided by JUBEL Beer. In addition, on Saturday 29th April the first 50 customers to arrive after 8pm will receive complimentary VK drinks or an alcohol-free alternative.

“There will be a range of food and drink deals to choose from, including £10 Burger and Beer, 2-4-1 Pizza Mondays, Sharing Cocktail Trees, Boozy Fruit Smoothies and more.

“Guests will be able order food directly to their table via the EdUniStudents App, with live music every Friday and Saturday starting at 7pm.”

