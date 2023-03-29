News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady
34 minutes ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
2 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
2 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
3 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news

12 famous faces educated at Edinburgh University, including Charles Darwin, Ian Rankin and Michael McIntyre

Edinburgh University boasts an impressive list of famous alumni, some of whom have acquired legendary status.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 29th Mar 2023, 13:17 BST

If you’ve ever wondered where theory of evolution scientist Charles Darwin or comedian and TV show host Michael McIntyre studied, we’ve got the answers for you.

How many of the famous faces in our photo gallery did you know went to the University of Edinburgh – and did any attend at the same time as you or your children?

Clockwise from left, Michael McIntyre, Kate Forbes and Charles Darwin.

1. The University of Edinburgh's famous alumni

Clockwise from left, Michael McIntyre, Kate Forbes and Charles Darwin. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Surprisingly, Charles Darwin did not study biology or “natural history”. Instead, he enrolled at Edinburgh University to study medicine in 1825, when he was just 16 years old. Darwin’s father and grandfather had both studied medicine. Back then, Edinburgh had the reputation of providing the best medical education in Britain, but Darwin did not enjoy his studies. He left after two years without graduating.

2. Charles Dawrin

Surprisingly, Charles Darwin did not study biology or “natural history”. Instead, he enrolled at Edinburgh University to study medicine in 1825, when he was just 16 years old. Darwin’s father and grandfather had both studied medicine. Back then, Edinburgh had the reputation of providing the best medical education in Britain, but Darwin did not enjoy his studies. He left after two years without graduating. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Now one of Britain's biggest comedians and TV gameshow hosts, Michael McIntyre attended Edinburgh University for one year before dropping out to pursue a career in script writing. He has said that he cannot remember whether it was biology or chemistry that he studied while there.

3. Michael McIntyre

Now one of Britain's biggest comedians and TV gameshow hosts, Michael McIntyre attended Edinburgh University for one year before dropping out to pursue a career in script writing. He has said that he cannot remember whether it was biology or chemistry that he studied while there. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Scotland's greatest living crime writer was born in the Kingdom of Fife in 1960. He graduated from the University of Edinburgh in 1982, and then spent three years writing novels when he was supposed to be working towards a PhD in Scottish Literature. After uni, and before his success with his Inspector Rebus novels, Ian had a number of jobs including working as a grape-picker, a swineherd, a journalist for a hi-fi magazine, and a taxman.

4. Ian Rankin

Scotland's greatest living crime writer was born in the Kingdom of Fife in 1960. He graduated from the University of Edinburgh in 1982, and then spent three years writing novels when he was supposed to be working towards a PhD in Scottish Literature. After uni, and before his success with his Inspector Rebus novels, Ian had a number of jobs including working as a grape-picker, a swineherd, a journalist for a hi-fi magazine, and a taxman. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Edinburgh UniversityIan Rankin