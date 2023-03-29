Edinburgh University boasts an impressive list of famous alumni, some of whom have acquired legendary status.
If you’ve ever wondered where theory of evolution scientist Charles Darwin or comedian and TV show host Michael McIntyre studied, we’ve got the answers for you.
1. The University of Edinburgh's famous alumni
Clockwise from left, Michael McIntyre, Kate Forbes and Charles Darwin. Photo: Third Party
2. Charles Dawrin
Surprisingly, Charles Darwin did not study biology or “natural history”. Instead, he enrolled at Edinburgh University to study medicine in 1825, when he was just 16 years old. Darwin’s father and grandfather had both studied medicine. Back then, Edinburgh had the reputation of providing the best medical education in Britain, but Darwin did not enjoy his studies. He left after two years without graduating. Photo: Third Party
3. Michael McIntyre
Now one of Britain's biggest comedians and TV gameshow hosts, Michael McIntyre attended Edinburgh University for one year before dropping out to pursue a career in script writing. He has said that he cannot remember whether it was biology or chemistry that he studied while there. Photo: Third Party
4. Ian Rankin
Scotland's greatest living crime writer was born in the Kingdom of Fife in 1960. He graduated from the University of Edinburgh in 1982, and then spent three years writing novels when he was supposed to be working towards a PhD in Scottish Literature. After uni, and before his success with his Inspector Rebus novels, Ian had a number of jobs including working as a grape-picker, a swineherd, a journalist for a hi-fi magazine, and a taxman. Photo: Third Party