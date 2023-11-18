Eighties Edinburgh: 17 nostalgic pictures showing what life was like in Edinburgh in 1984
We’ve dug into our picture archives to find some incredible images that perfectly capture Edinburgh in 1984.
Mercifully, 1984 didn’t turn out to be quite as bleak as George Orwell predicted in his famous dystopian novel – but half a decade into the Thatcher era and unemployment was sky high in the UK.
In Edinburgh, Waverley Market and Cameron Toll shopping centres opened their doors, while the city had a visit from a man who would turn out to be the last ever leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see what Edinbugh life was like back in 1984.
