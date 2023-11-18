We’ve dug into our picture archives to find some incredible images that perfectly capture Edinburgh in 1984.

Mercifully, 1984 didn’t turn out to be quite as bleak as George Orwell predicted in his famous dystopian novel – but half a decade into the Thatcher era and unemployment was sky high in the UK.

In Edinburgh, Waverley Market and Cameron Toll shopping centres opened their doors, while the city had a visit from a man who would turn out to be the last ever leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see what Edinbugh life was like back in 1984.

1 . Wimpy restaurant opened 1984 A new Wimpy restaurant opened at the corner of Castle Street and Princes Street in Edinburgh, May 1984. Photo: Stan Warburton

2 . Mikhail Gorbachev in Edinburgh 1984 Mikhail Gorbachev visited Scotland in his role of Chairman for the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Soviet Union in December 1984. Photo: Jack Crombie

3 . Canoe in Roseburn Park 1984 A canoeist paddles through Roseburn Park swing park when the Water of Leith overflowed after flooding in Edinburgh, November 1984. Photo: Jack Crombie

4 . Leith Walk 1984 Looking north-east towards the high-rise tower block Kirkgate House at the foot of Leith Walk in Edinburgh, November 1984. Photo: Crauford Tait