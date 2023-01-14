News you can trust since 1873
90s Edinburgh: These 11 nostalgic photos capture life in Edinburgh in the 1990s

We’ve had a dig through our photo archives to find some amazing pictures that perfectly capture Edinburgh in the 1990s.

By Gary Flockhart
Take a look at these photos of the Capital from back then – including the the opening of the Gyle, St James Shopping Centre as it was then, and a cracking Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.

1. Edinburgh Hogmanay

New Year party goers can be seen here having a knees-up at the Tron Kirk in Edinburgh on Hogmanay, 1990.

2. St James Shopping Centre

Here you can see the exterior of the St James Shopping centre at the east end of Princes Street, after its refurbishment in January 1992. Of course now the centre doesn’t exist any more, having been developed into the St James Quarter.

3. St Andrew Square bus station

The bus station in Edinburgh in the 1990s looked a lot different than how it does today, in part thanks to the huge, concrete-clad office development that towered above it.

4. Wester Hailes demolition

Children can be seen here watching the old Westburn blocks of flats being torn down at Wester Hailes, Edinburgh. This picture was taken in January, 1993.

