We’ve had a dig through our photo archives to find some amazing pictures that perfectly capture Edinburgh in the 1990s.
1. Edinburgh Hogmanay
New Year party goers can be seen here having a knees-up at the Tron Kirk in Edinburgh on Hogmanay, 1990.
Photo: Joe Steele
2. St James Shopping Centre
Here you can see the exterior of the St James Shopping centre at the east end of Princes Street, after its refurbishment in January 1992. Of course now the centre doesn’t exist any more, having been developed into the St James Quarter.
Photo: Denis Straughan
3. St Andrew Square bus station
The bus station in Edinburgh in the 1990s looked a lot different than how it does today, in part thanks to the huge, concrete-clad office development that towered above it.
Photo: Alistair Linford
4. Wester Hailes demolition
Children can be seen here watching the old Westburn blocks of flats being torn down at Wester Hailes, Edinburgh. This picture was taken in January, 1993.
Photo: Colin McPherson