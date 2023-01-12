Edinburgh is renowned around the world for its magnificent architecture – but it’s fair to say there are plenty buildings within the city boundary that divide opinion.
From the vast post-war office block Argyle House to the modernist Scottish Parliament at Holyrood, we take a look at 8 Edinburgh buildings that some locals would like to see levelled to the ground.
1. Eyesores?
Photo: Third Party
2. Argyle House
Given its proximity to Edinburgh Castle and the heart of the city's Old Town, it's hard to believe Argyle House, in all its concrete, steel and glass enormity, was ever built in the first place.
Photo: PHIL WILKINSON
3. Appleton Tower
It's often said the best views in the Capital are to be had from the University of Edinburgh's Appleton Tower. Why? Because you can't see the Appleton Tower.
Photo: Cate Gillon
4. Abbey Lane flats
This apartment block on Abbey Lane was designed to reflect the shape of nearby Salisbury Crags, but the effect is lost on many Edinburgh locals who consider the cyan-coloured building an eyesore.
Photo: Google