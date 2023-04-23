4 . Trinity Apse, Chalmers Close

Trinity Apse is all that’s left of the ancient Trinity College Kirk, which was constructed on the eastern banks of the Nor’ Loch in 1460. Both the kirk and a nearby hospital were founded by Mary of Gueldres, consort to King James II. For centuries the little kirk lay undisturbed - even the Reformation couldn’t shake it. Then came the Industrial Revolution. The original kirk was destroyed in the 1840s to make way for an expansion of Waverley Railway Station. It had been intended to move the kirk stone by stone to a new site, and each piece was numbered and deposited on Calton Hill. Unfortunately, thirty years would pass before a decision was made to rebuild the kirk, by which time many of the numbered stones had disappeared. A new church was eventually built on Jeffrey Street, but this too was demolished in 1964. A small section of the rebuilt Trinity College Kirk, known as Trinity Apse still survives and many of the painted numbers from when the kirk was dismantled can still be seen. The apse is located on Chalmers Close, between the High Street and Jeffrey Street. Photo: Third Party