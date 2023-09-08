Watch more videos on Shots!

Luxury womenswear brand ME+EM has opened the doors to its biggest store to date and its first Scottish location – right in the centre of Edinburgh.

The new store, located at 43 George Street, houses the brand's range of womenswear, footwear and accessories, and is the brand's eighth standalone store in the UK.

Spread over 3000 sq. ft and housed inside a beautiful Victorian building, ME+EM has stayed true to its New Town location embracing and enhancing the existing architectural heritage skylights and cornices. The interiors of the George Street store have been carefully designed to respect the building's design and heritage, with geometric tiled flooring providing both a nod to the building's Victorian architecture and a contrast to the soft palate and natural texture of wood and boucle.

The primary aesthetic features a flattering pale beige-pink hand-applied finish with tonal rails. In striking contrast, a mustard yellow backdrop houses a large and luxurious changing suite for customers. Considered lighting and a flattering colour palette provide a relaxing environment for customers' fitting room experiences and the brand has developed a colour palette from pink and greens to include a deep burgundy which frames the space.

High-profile fans of ME+EM include the women of the Royal Family, Amanda Holden, Helen Mirren, Amal Clooney, Olivia Colman, Jemima Khan and Margot Robbie.The Edinburgh store will stock 14 annual drops, two of which will be in October and April, as well as the brand's largest footwear collection to date. In-store personal styling by ME+EM's in-house style consultants, as well as free online returns, will be available.Clare Hornby, founder and CEO of ME+EM, said: “I’m incredibly excited for the launch of our very first standalone store outside of London.

“The architecture of the building alone is exceptional and has allowed us to curate a space – the largest of all our stores to date – that speaks to the timeless yet contemporary aesthetic of our collections.”