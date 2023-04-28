Stars Wars fans rejoice! A new bar has opened in Edinburgh – and this one is truly out of this world.

Inspired by a galaxy, far, far away, Cantina is the latest genius idea from The Cocktail Geeks, who have previously created Stephen King, Monty Python, Walking Dead, Harry Potter, Breaking Bad and Stranger Things themed pop-up bars in the Capital.

They've also created a Game of Thrones bar and experiences, which included a one-of-a-kind wine tasting experience that allowed guests to “journey across the Seven Kingdoms” and taste the closest real world counterparts to the wines described in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series.

The Cocktail Geeks’ newest offering, located at The Arches on East Market Street, near Waverley Station, has two floors worth of Star War-themed delights and a new cocktail menu that includes concoctions such as Tatooine Sunset and The Chosen One.

Speaking about Cantina, co-owner Linden Wilkinson said: “If you're a Star Wars fan, then this is the bar you've been looking for.”

The pop-up will be open seven days a week right through to September, and Star Wars fans can book their tables now via www.thecocktailgeeks.com/cantina

