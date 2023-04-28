News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
11 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
13 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
14 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
16 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
19 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher

Edinburgh pubs: New Star Wars themed bar opens in Edinburgh from The Cocktail Geeks

Pop-up bar specialists in Edinburgh have announced their latest theme

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 28th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Stars Wars fans rejoice! A new bar has opened in Edinburgh – and this one is truly out of this world.

Inspired by a galaxy, far, far away, Cantina is the latest genius idea from The Cocktail Geeks, who have previously created Stephen King, Monty Python, Walking Dead, Harry Potter, Breaking Bad and Stranger Things themed pop-up bars in the Capital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They've also created a Game of Thrones bar and experiences, which included a one-of-a-kind wine tasting experience that allowed guests to “journey across the Seven Kingdoms” and taste the closest real world counterparts to the wines described in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series.

The Cocktail Geeks’ newest offering, located at The Arches on East Market Street, near Waverley Station, has two floors worth of Star War-themed delights and a new cocktail menu that includes concoctions such as Tatooine Sunset and The Chosen One.

Most Popular

Speaking about Cantina, co-owner Linden Wilkinson said: “If you're a Star Wars fan, then this is the bar you've been looking for.”

The pop-up will be open seven days a week right through to September, and Star Wars fans can book their tables now via www.thecocktailgeeks.com/cantina

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
15 Edinburgh pubs of 'national historic importance' which demand ‘special local ...
Related topics:EdinburghStranger Things