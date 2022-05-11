To celebrate season four of the hit Netflix show, The Cocktail Geeks are bringing their hugely-popular themed pop-up bar, ‘The Upside Down’, back to the Capital.

Fans of Stranger Things can look forward to a pop-up bar full of themed and classic cocktails, 80s nostalgia aplenty, and a return of the Demagorgan.

‘The Upside Down’ is a reference to the alternate reality which the residents of Hawkins, Indiana get caught up in – and will be located at the Cocktail Geeks’ home at The Arches on East Market Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting on their social media, the team said: “Our world is turning upside down. Join us as our world turns upside down with dark twists on classic 80s cocktails, Hard Shakes and Boozy I-Scream floats.

“Bookings are now open for our strange new menu launching Wednesday 8th June 2022!”

Formerly known as The Pop Up Geeks, and now rebranded as The Cocktail Geeks, the team have previously created Stephen King, Monty Python, Walking Dead and Harry Potter themed pop-up bars

To celebrate season four of Stranger Things, The Cocktail Geeks are bringing pop-up bar ‘The Upside Down’ back to the Capital.

They've also created a Game of Thrones bar and experiences, which included a one-of-a-kind wine tasting experience that allowed guests to “journey across the Seven Kingdoms” and taste the closest real world counterparts to the wines described in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series.

The current theme, celebrating Heroes & Villains from every known universe, runs until May 29.

Reacting to the news that ‘The Upside Down’ is returning, one excited local posted on Facebook: ‘Woohoo!! Loved this theme before! Probably been my favourite so far!’

Announcing another Edinburgh pop-up earlier this week, Tinder said its is hoping to bring together dog lovers and their potential dates at a popular city watering-hole.

On 14 and 15 May, Hare of the Dog on Broughton Road will transform into The Bark & Spark, as the world’s most popular dating app launches a first of its kind pop-up pub experience.