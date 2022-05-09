Dating app Tinder opening pop-up Edinburgh pub to help single dog owners find love

On 14 and 15 May, Hare of the Dog on Broughton Road will transform into The Bark & Spark, as the world’s most popular dating app launches a first of its kind pop-up pub experience.

A study has confirmed Tinder users who include their beloved pooch in profile images get their paws on five per cent more matches.

So it’s no surprise that 29 per cent of people admit they’ve added a picture with a dog to their dating profile to improve chances of success.

A huge 91% have revealed it’s a deal-breaker if their dog doesn’t like someone, which has led Tinder to open The Bark & Spark pop-up venue to host first dates.

And if you’re pondering whether to bring your Sausage Dog or even rope in your mate’s Frenchie for the date, it turns out that Huskies, closely followed by Golden Retrievers and German Shepherds are the most desirable furry four-legged friend for a potential match to have in tow.

Laura Wilkinson-Rea, Senior Director of Comms, UK at Tinder says: “It’s clear that dogs are loved by Tinder members with 10% of our members including ‘dog lover’ as one of their Interests on their Tinder profile.

“That’s why we’re so excited to be bringing together dog lovers and their dates IRL by launching our first pop up pub experience, The Bark & Spark.

“Answering singletons calls for shared experiences and providing a low-pressure way to make real world connections, it really is a win for all four paws.”

In support of ‘our best friend’ and wanting all dogs to belong to happy homes, Tinder will be making a donation to leading animal welfare charity, Battersea, supporting the amazing work they do helping dogs and cats everywhere.