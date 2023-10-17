It will be the first Knoops cafe in Edinburgh and the whole of Scotland

A luxury chocolate-based cafe will open on the site of a former Edinburgh city centre Starbucks.

Popular chain Knoops, who promise to craft perfect hot and cold chocolate drinks, confirmed plans to launch what will become its first Scottish branch this winter.

While no exact opening date has been announced, Koops states it on its website: “Our first Knoops in Scotland will open this Winter, in early 2024. In the heart of New Town, we look forward to welcoming you soon.

“Whether you're visiting to shop, explore the city and its historic buildings, or a student popping in for a pick me up, we'll have the perfect chocolate drink for you.”

Koops will occupy the site vacated by the former Starbucks cafe at 106 George Street.

Founder Jens Knoop, who grew up in rural Germany, opened up his first store in 2013 in East Sussex.

