Edinburgh shops: Luxury chocolate drinks cafe Knoops to open first Scottish venue on Edinburgh’s George Street
and live on Freeview channel 276
Popular chain Knoops, who promise to craft perfect hot and cold chocolate drinks, confirmed plans to launch what will become its first Scottish branch this winter.
While no exact opening date has been announced, Koops states it on its website: “Our first Knoops in Scotland will open this Winter, in early 2024. In the heart of New Town, we look forward to welcoming you soon.
“Whether you're visiting to shop, explore the city and its historic buildings, or a student popping in for a pick me up, we'll have the perfect chocolate drink for you.”
Koops will occupy the site vacated by the former Starbucks cafe at 106 George Street.
Founder Jens Knoop, who grew up in rural Germany, opened up his first store in 2013 in East Sussex.
The website states: "The Knoops concept is based around our carefully curated percentage menu which offers chocolates to suit every taste and mood. We find joy in helping you to discover your perfect chocolate drink, and encourage experimentation with different percentage chocolates and flavours in a process we call ‘Knoopology’."