Edinburgh fire: Pictures show aftermath of major fire at Starbucks on Royal Mile in Edinburgh’s Old Town
Photos have shown the damage caused to a city centre coffee shop after fire
As reported in the Evening News, emergency services rushed to Royal Mile in Edinburgh’s Old Town after a blaze broke out in a branch of Starbucks on Tuesday afternoon.
Four fire engines and a height appliance attended and worked to extinguish the fire.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.11pm on Tuesday, 16 May to reports of a fire within a building on Edinburgh's Royal Mile.
“Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances to the area, where firefighters extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene.”
A spokesperson for Starbucks said: “We can confirm that fire has been put out and all our partners (employees) are safe. We will reopen the store in coming days.”
There were no injuries as a result of the blaze – but as the pictures in our photo gallery show, the damage to the coffee shop is quite extensive.