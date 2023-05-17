Photos have shown the damage caused to a city centre coffee shop after fire

As reported in the Evening News, emergency services rushed to Royal Mile in Edinburgh’s Old Town after a blaze broke out in a branch of Starbucks on Tuesday afternoon.

Four fire engines and a height appliance attended and worked to extinguish the fire.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.11pm on Tuesday, 16 May to reports of a fire within a building on Edinburgh's Royal Mile.

“Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances to the area, where firefighters extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene.”

A spokesperson for Starbucks said: “We can confirm that fire has been put out and all our partners (employees) are safe. We will reopen the store in coming days.”

There were no injuries as a result of the blaze – but as the pictures in our photo gallery show, the damage to the coffee shop is quite extensive.

Take look through our picture gallery to see the damage done to the Starbucks coffee shop on the Royal Mile after Tuesday's fire.

The damage to the outside of the coffee shop can be seen in this picture, with one passerby telling us there was still a strong smell of smoke at 9pm on Tuesday evening.

Debris could be seen piled up outside the coffee shop in the aftermath of the blaze.

The fire looks like it caused damage to the lower part of the coffee shop as well as the ground floor.