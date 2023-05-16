Emergency services rushed to Royal Mile in Edinburgh’s Old town after a blaze broke out in a coffee shop on Tuesday, May 16.

Four fire engines and a height appliance attended and worked to extinguish the fire in Starbucks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Photo: Matt Donlan

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 2.11pm on Tuesday, 16 May to reports of a fire within a building on Edinburgh's Royal Mile.

"Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances to the area, where firefighters extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad