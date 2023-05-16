News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS

Edinburgh fire: Fire crews rush to Royal Mile after blaze breaks out in Starbucks

Fire engines race to Edinburgh’s Old Town after reports of a fire

By Jolene Campbell
Published 16th May 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:17 BST

Emergency services rushed to Royal Mile in Edinburgh’s Old town after a blaze broke out in a coffee shop on Tuesday, May 16.

Four fire engines and a height appliance attended and worked to extinguish the fire in Starbucks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Photo: Matt DonlanPhoto: Matt Donlan
Photo: Matt Donlan
Most Popular

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 2.11pm on Tuesday, 16 May to reports of a fire within a building on Edinburgh's Royal Mile.

"Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances to the area, where firefighters extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There were no reported casualties."

Edinburgh housing: Flats to rent during Edinburgh festival listed for up to £34,000

Related topics:EdinburghStarbucksOld TownScottish Fire and Rescue Service