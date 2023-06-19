Burger fans rejoice! Fat Hippo, the hugely popular North East burger chain, is set to open a new venue in Edinburgh next month.

Having bowled us over with their pop-up located within Lane7 at St James Quarter, their first permanent Capital restaurant is set to open on July 7 on George Street.

Famed for their quality ingredients and quirky flavours – as demonstrated in their new doughnut-burger hybrid ‘The Big D’oh! – they are sure to stand out in a crowded burger scene.

The group’s signature tangy namesake sauce is also a firm fan favourite and can be found on signature burger the ‘Fat Hippo’ – a double beef burger topped with American cheese, smoked bacon, chorizo, onion rings and Fat Hippo sauce – alongside more classics.

Fat Hippo also offers a wide range of vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and halal chicken options, as well as a family-friendly, build-your-own kids menu.

Michael Phillips, the company’s managing director, who founded Fat Hippo in 2010, said: “Location is key to the success of new restaurants, research and great planning from our team allows us to continue to expand across the UK, ensuring we maintain our top quality food and high standards of service."

“There’s been so much buzz around our expansion, with messages flooding our social media team from followers asking when we will be opening in their cities, it’s always just a matter of finding the right location.”