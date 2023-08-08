News you can trust since 1873
Chart-topping singer Example drops into Edinburgh pub ‘looking for the best roast in Scotland’ ahead of gig

Staff say Example called Edinburgh pub in advance looking to try their famous Sunday roast
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 8th Aug 2023, 13:51 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 13:51 BST

Chart-topping star Example surprised staff at an Edinburgh gastropub when he popped for a bite to eat.

The singer and rapper, real name Elliot John Gleave, paid a visit to The Ox on London Street, near the bottom of Broughton Street, ahead of his sellout show at the Capital’s O2 Academy on Sunday.

Example, whose hits include Changed the Way You Kiss Me, Playing in the Shadows and Kickstarts, was joined by his crew at the popular venue, which was recently named by The Guardian as one of the best places in the UK to get a Sunday roast.

Example surprised staff at Edinburgh gastropub The Ox on London Street when he popped for a bite to eat. Photo: The OxExample surprised staff at Edinburgh gastropub The Ox on London Street when he popped for a bite to eat. Photo: The Ox
The star happily posed for pictures, and even went outside to take a selfie with a member of staff.

Posting on social media, The Ox wrote: ‘When we got a call from @example looking for the best roast in Scotland before his gig at the @o2academyedinburgh we couldn’t have been happier to oblige. Thanks so much for coming, great to see you all!’

Exampe isn’t the only famous face to have been spotted out and about in Edinburgh recently.

Last week, customers at an Edinburgh cafe were stunned when Hollywood superstar Ewan McGregor popped in for a coffee.

The Star Wars and Trainspotting actor posed for a picture with a member of staff at Cappuccino on the city's Jeffrey Street, which the cafe later shared on their Instagram.

