Edinburgh chippy named 4th best place in UK for fish and chips while another city chippy bags top 10 spot
Talk about a good catch! The UK’s top ten spots for fish and chips have been revealed ahead of National Fish & Chip Day – and two Edinburgh chippies have made the cut.
Ahead of National Fish & Chip Day on Friday, June 2, Betway has dished up the best spots to indulge in the British classic, from chippies to seaside fish bars.
In fourth place on the list is Victoria Street favourite Bertie's Proper Fish & Chips, while Broughton Street venue The Chippy By Spencer took joint ninth spot.
Measuring popularity by a unique index score – generated by the number of hashtags each location has racked up on Instagram, as well as Google and Tripadvisor reviews – with the lower the overall index score the higher the ranking.
Known for being one of London’s most poshest fish and chip restaurants, The Mayfair Chippy ranked first for its award-winning menu with an index score of eight.
Located in the Ancoats area of Manchester, The Hip Hop Chip Shop, which serves up fish and chips alongside a bar and live music events, achieved an index of 10 at second place.
Fishers in London and Fish City in Belfast also proved popular with chippy lovers in joint third place.