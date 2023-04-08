News you can trust since 1873
Fish and chips Edinburgh: The 10 best fish and chip shops in Edinburgh, according to Google reviews

Best places to go in Edinburgh for delicious fish and chips

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 8th Apr 2023, 17:04 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 17:04 BST

If you’re craving fish and chips, here are the best takeaways to order from in Edinburgh.No matter what area you live in, you’re bound to find a great chippy serving up delicious fish suppers with salt and sauce. If you’re looking for perfection, we’ve looked on Google Reviews to find the fish and chip shops recommended by locals in the Capital.

These are the 10 best fish and chip shops in Edinburgh, according to Google Reviews.

This 'proper' fish and chips restaurant on Edinburgh's Victoria Street offers hearty fish and chips and other seafood classics - to take away or to sit in. One reviewer wrote on Google: "If you have only one chance for meal while in Edinburgh, make sure you try fish and chips in Bertie’s. It has the best fish and chips." Photo: UGC

Dolphin Fish & Chip Shop, a takeaway on North Junction Street in Leith, serves up delicious fish and chips, as well as other takeaway classics like pizza and kebabs. One local customer said they'd never had a bad experience, and wrote: "The food is always hot, not too greasy and the portions are very generous." Photo: Google Maps

Fish suppers are on the menu at Salvatore's, a takeaway and delivery on Roseneath Street. One Edinburgh local said the shop has "the best chips around", giving it a five-star review on Google. Photo: Google Maps

While this Edinburgh takeaway on Lothian Road is called Salt & Vinegar, you can still get salt and sauce with your delicious fish and chips order. One reviewer said the takeaway had the "best fish and chips I’ve had in a while" Photo: Groomee

