In our latest reporters’ recommendations feature, we take a look at what we think are the best chip shops in Edinburgh. There are so many great places to go for a ‘chippy’ in the Capital and we have chosen our favourites, including Cafe Picante, where you can enjoy a boogie while getting your supper, the iconic Giulianos across from the Playhouse, the Newhaven Fish Bar down by the sea and Longstone chippy Gino’s.
1. Cafe Piccante
Evening News reporter Rachel Mackie chose this Broughton Street chippy as her favourite in Edinburgh. She said: "I have to admit I'm not a fish and chip shop expert, but there is NOTHING tastier after a few pints than chips and cheese with salt and sauce. Somehow I always end up at Cafe Piccante after a drink or two, and I'm always delighted about it." Photo: Lisa Ferguson
2. The Fishmarket
Evening News deputy editor Ginny Sanderson chose this popular chip shop with stunning views from Newhaven Harbour as her favourite in Edinburgh. She said: "My favourite chippy in all of Edinburgh has got to be The Fishmarket, formerly the Newhaven Fish Bar. I remember in the pandemic there were huge queues to get takeaways from there. It's a little bougie, but the food is always delicious and tastes incredibly fresh. Afterwards you can sit outside by Newhaven Lighthouse, or take a stroll by the Firth of Forth." Photo: Google
3. Gino's
Evening News reporter Kevin Quinn chose his local chippy as his favourite chip shop in Edinburgh. He said: "A chippy tea is always welcomed in my house and my 11-year-old son Daniel is obsessed with Gino's on Longstone Road. We've never had a bad chippy from here, and we've had quite a few over the years! Special mention for their meat feast pizza, the scampi supper and my son's favourite - jumbo sausage supper." Photo: Google
4. Giulianos
This famous Italian foodie family chip shop across the road from the Playhouse and next to their popular restaurant of the same name was chosen by Evening News reporter Anna Bryan as her favourite in Edinburgh. She said: "Growing up in Dundee, I'd never tried chippy sauce until very recently. I had my first taste of it along with a delicious fish supper at Giulianos. Now I'm hooked, so I have Giulianos to thank." Photo: Google