The 8 best walks in Edinburgh - from the Water of Leith to the Braid Hills, as chosen by us

The best walks in Edinburgh, according to Evening News reporters

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:37 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 11:38 GMT

In our latest reporters’ recommendations feature, we take a look at what we think are the best walks in Edinburgh. There are so many great places to go for a walk in the Capital and we have chosen our favourites, including the Water of Leith, the Braid Hills and Colinton Dell. Despite being a bustling city, Edinburgh has plenty of places where you can unwind and relax, giving you the feeling of being in a quieter countryside location.

Evening News trainee reporter Neil Johnstone chose the Braids as his favourite place in Edinburgh to go for a walk, offering stunning views of the Capital. He said: "The Hermitage of Braid and Blackford Hill has so much to offer, from tranquil walks around the Braid Burn and woodland areas to incredible views of the city, Arthur's Seat and the Pentland Hills. To top it off the Royal Observatory is an incredible building to walk around – even if it’s still closed."

Evening News trainee reporter Neil Johnstone chose the Braids as his favourite place in Edinburgh to go for a walk, offering stunning views of the Capital. He said: "The Hermitage of Braid and Blackford Hill has so much to offer, from tranquil walks around the Braid Burn and woodland areas to incredible views of the city, Arthur's Seat and the Pentland Hills. To top it off the Royal Observatory is an incredible building to walk around – even if it's still closed."

Edinburgh Evening News deputy editor Ginny Sanderson chose the Water of Leith has her favourite place to go for a walk in the city. She said: "Walking along the Water of Leith, you can easily forget you're in the heart of a Capital city. It's such a peaceful, quiet, walk with the babbling water beside you - whether you choose to go the whole way from the Pentland Hills to The Shore or just a stretch - and there are pubs and cafes along the way. If you're lucky you can spot a Kingfisher or even one of the wild otters which like to fish along it."

Edinburgh Evening News deputy editor Ginny Sanderson chose the Water of Leith has her favourite place to go for a walk in the city. She said: "Walking along the Water of Leith, you can easily forget you're in the heart of a Capital city. It's such a peaceful, quiet, walk with the babbling water beside you - whether you choose to go the whole way from the Pentland Hills to The Shore or just a stretch - and there are pubs and cafes along the way. If you're lucky you can spot a Kingfisher or even one of the wild otters which like to fish along it."

Evening News reporter Kevin Quinn chose Colinton Dell as his favourite place in Edinburgh to go for a walk. He said: "Colinton Dell is a fantastic place to go for a walk, run or cycle. This oasis of greenspace in the heart of the city is a great place to unwind and relax, with wildlife, the Water of Leith running by and the colourful Colinton Tunnel featuring incredible eye-catching work by artist Christopher Rutterford among the highlights."

Evening News reporter Kevin Quinn chose Colinton Dell as his favourite place in Edinburgh to go for a walk. He said: "Colinton Dell is a fantastic place to go for a walk, run or cycle. This oasis of greenspace in the heart of the city is a great place to unwind and relax, with wildlife, the Water of Leith running by and the colourful Colinton Tunnel featuring incredible eye-catching work by artist Christopher Rutterford among the highlights."

Evening News reporter Anna Bryan chose this Edinburgh landmark as her favourite place to go for a walk in Edinburgh. She said: "It's steep, but the view from the top of Arthur's Seat makes the hike well-worth it for me. While Edinburgh is full of gorgeous walking routes, it's definitely my favourite."

Evening News reporter Anna Bryan chose this Edinburgh landmark as her favourite place to go for a walk in Edinburgh. She said: "It's steep, but the view from the top of Arthur's Seat makes the hike well-worth it for me. While Edinburgh is full of gorgeous walking routes, it's definitely my favourite."

