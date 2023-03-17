2 . Water of Leith

Edinburgh Evening News deputy editor Ginny Sanderson chose the Water of Leith has her favourite place to go for a walk in the city. She said: "Walking along the Water of Leith, you can easily forget you're in the heart of a Capital city. It's such a peaceful, quiet, walk with the babbling water beside you - whether you choose to go the whole way from the Pentland Hills to The Shore or just a stretch - and there are pubs and cafes along the way. If you're lucky you can spot a Kingfisher or even one of the wild otters which like to fish along it." Photo: National World