1 . Domenico's

Evening News deputy editor Ginny Sanderson chose this charming little Italian restaurant on Sandport Street as her favourite in Edinburgh. She said: "Domenico's in Leith Shore is my favourite Italian restaurant, and probably my favourite restaurant in the city full stop. If I'm looking to impress, I'll take someone there. First of all the food is delicious, it's fresh, you can tell it's made to order and it simply never misses. Then there's the cosy, homely atmosphere - it's a small place, so it only fits a handful of covers and you really feel looked after. It's family-run and the owner is such a character, always cracking jokes. Just don't order water for the table, because he'll tell you to go to the Water of Leith."

Photo: Neil Hanna