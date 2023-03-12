In our latest reporters’ recommendations feature, we take a look at what we think are the best Italian restaurants in Edinburgh. There are so many great Italian restaurants in the Capital and we have chosen our favourites, including Mamma Roma at the top of Leith Walk, Domenico’s down the shore and Vittoria on the Bridge.
Whether you are looking for the tastiest pizza or most succulent pasta these restaurants should satisfy your taste buds.
1. Domenico's
Evening News deputy editor Ginny Sanderson chose this charming little Italian restaurant on Sandport Street as her favourite in Edinburgh. She said: "Domenico's in Leith Shore is my favourite Italian restaurant, and probably my favourite restaurant in the city full stop. If I'm looking to impress, I'll take someone there. First of all the food is delicious, it's fresh, you can tell it's made to order and it simply never misses. Then there's the cosy, homely atmosphere - it's a small place, so it only fits a handful of covers and you really feel looked after. It's family-run and the owner is such a character, always cracking jokes. Just don't order water for the table, because he'll tell you to go to the Water of Leith."
Photo: Neil Hanna
2. Mamma Roma
This Italian restaurant on Antigua Street at the top of Leith Walk was so popular in our newsroom that two reporters chose it as their favourite in Edinburgh. Rachel Mackie said: "The staff are always super friendly and without fail, I eat way too much food." Jolene Campbell added: "Extensive menu, great service and cosy wee rooms downstairs."
Photo: Google
3. Vittoria on the Bridge
Evening News reporter Kevin Quinn chose this Italian restaurant on George IV Bridge as his favourite in the city. He said: "The best Italian food in Edinburgh in my opinion, served in this lovely city centre restaurant by great staff who create a friendly, welcoming atmosphere. Perfect."
Photo: Google
4. Eatalias
This establishment on Leith Walk was chosen by Evening News trainee reporter Neil Johnstone. He said: "Eatalias on Leith Walk has been one of my favourite places to go since I moved to Edinburgh. The staff are always friendly and it’s a great place to go for an enormous slice of pizza – I have many memories of going there on the way back from work."
Photo: Ian Georgeson