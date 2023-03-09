In our latest
reporters’ recommendations feature, we take a look at what we think are the best streets in Edinburgh. There are so many great streets in the Capital and we have chosen our favourites, including a pedestrianised city centre street famous for its pubs, the main road connecting Leith with Edinburgh, city centre tourist hotspots and a road in the west of the city that might surprise some. Evening News lifestyle editor Gary Flockhart chose this colourful city centre street as his favourite in Edinburgh. He said: "Victoria Street is one of the most photographed locations in the city - and not for nothing. It's a picture-postcard street in the Old Town with quirky shops and one of the best pubs in town - The Bow Bar." Evening News trainee reporter Annabelle Gauntlett chose this pretty Edinburgh street in the old town as her favourite in the city. She said: "I am utterly obsessed with the quaint boutique shops that curve around the old cobbled street. It feels like a picture-perfect fairytale that speaks so many stories of this old wonderful city." Evening News reporter Anna Bryan chose this pedestrianised city centre street as her favourite in Edinburgh. She said: "I could spend all day strolling down Rose Street. It has everything a person would ever need - shops, pubs and restaurants a plenty." Evening News editor Rhoda Morrison chose this legendary close off the High Street leading down to Cockburn Street. She said: "Advocates Close just feels like one of these streets which would be out of place anywhere but Edinburgh. It feels like you're stepping into the past when you take a walk down and the views of the city centre as you go from the top are stunning. I love stopping for a pint or cocktail in The Devil's Advocate about half way down which is also a plus!" Evening News deputy editor Ginny Sanderson chose this old famous street as her favourite in the Capital. She said: "This stretch of road which connects Leith to the city centre is packed with unique and independent businesses, pubs and places to eat. I've enjoyed many a gentle stroll up that road, dipping into bookshops or cafes, and many a wander back after a night out, with an essential stop in Storries for a pie. The whole road has been hit hard by the tramworks, which is hopefully coming to an end soon, and I cannot urge people more to support the amazing and diverse businesses along it after the time they've had." Evening News reporter Kevin Quinn chose this road in the west of the city due to the stunning views from the top of the hill. He said: "I used to drive this road a lot for heading over to Fife for work or to see friends. And regardless of which way I was heading I was always cheered up by the view from the top of the hill, with stunning views of the Pentlands when heading south, particularly at sunset, but also of Fife when heading north, including seeing flaring light up the night sky at Mossmorran." Evening News trainee reporter Neil Johnstone chose this close, which is so narrow we had to stick these two portrait pictures above together. He said: "Walking through Stevenlaw's Close, like many of the other historic alleyways in the Old Town, is like travelling back in time. I love the atmosphere in these areas and they also act as great shortcuts through the city."