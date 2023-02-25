In our latest reporters’ recommendations feature, we take a look at our favourite parks in Edinburgh, with so many great green spaces available to choose from for meeting friends, going for a walk, keeping fit, taking the children for some fun or just relaxing on the rare instance of beautiful blue skies and hot temperatures in the Capital.
Among our favourite parks are city centre green spots and parks a bit more out of the way which are loved by locals and enjoyed every day.
1. Victoria Park
Ginny Sanderson, deputy editor of The Edinburgh Evening News, chose this Leith park off Ferry Road as her favourite in Edinburgh. She said: "Found at the intersection of Leith, Trinity and Newhaven, Victoria Park is connected to many parts of Edinburgh through a web of old railway lines which make beautiful, tranquil walks. The park itself is leafy and sprawling, beloved by dog walkers and often with a cracking coffee van serving hot drinks and sweet treats."
Photo: GS
2. Holyrood Park
Evening News reporter Anna Bryan chose the iconic city centre park as her favourite Edinburgh park. She said: "I have many happy memories of days spent in Holyrood Park, hiking up hills. Even when I had little legs, and had to be dragged up, the gorgeous skyline from the top of Arthur's Seat made the journey well worth it."
Photo: Lisa Ferguson
3. Figgate Park
Evening News trainee reporter Neil Johnstone chose this charming park off Baileyfield Road. He said: "I love taking my daughter to Figgate Park. The play area got a major revamp last year and there is now a vast range of new facilities for all ages - there's also a railway-themed cycle track too! As well as having a fantastic play area, it's also great to visit the ducks and swans afterwards."
Photo: PHIL WILKINSON
4. Leith Links
Reporter Jolene Campbell likes to visit the playpark at Leith Links with her daughter. She said: "My 6-year-old daughter calls this the 'pirate park' because it has a pirate ship. The massive spiders' web climbing frame is great. We both like a go on the flying fox but I only do this for my daughter's benefit, of course."
Photo: Greg Macvean