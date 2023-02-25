1 . Victoria Park

Ginny Sanderson, deputy editor of The Edinburgh Evening News, chose this Leith park off Ferry Road as her favourite in Edinburgh. She said: "Found at the intersection of Leith, Trinity and Newhaven, Victoria Park is connected to many parts of Edinburgh through a web of old railway lines which make beautiful, tranquil walks. The park itself is leafy and sprawling, beloved by dog walkers and often with a cracking coffee van serving hot drinks and sweet treats."

Photo: GS