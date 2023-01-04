With Edinburgh’s city centre seeing so many changes since the turn of the century, we take a look at some of the most loved shops in the Capital that have shut their doors for good since 2000.
Some of these shops were frequented by locals for generations and became landmarks in the Capital, including Frasers at the West End and the Virgin Megastore on Princes Street that became a real hub for local music fans with some top pop and rock acts appearing their to sign autographs or play a live set.
Just some of the Edinburgh city centre shops that have closed for good since 2000.
2. Woolworths, Lothian Road
Now a furniture and electrical goods store, Woolworths on Lothian Road opened in 1936 and was a popular shop for locals, who particularly loved the shop's pick and mix sweets section. It shut its doors for good in December 2008 when the company folded and all of its UK branches closed, including at the foot of Leith Walk and in Stockbridge.
3. Littlewoods
Now the home of Primark, Littlewoods department store closed in the mid 2000s after years of serving the people of Edinburgh.
4. Frasers
The iconic Frasers department store at the West End is now the home of the Johnnie Walker visitor experience. Frasers closed its doors in November 2018 after more than 60 years in operation. The store was originally called Binn’s department store when House of Fraser acquired the premises in 1953 before changing to Frasers in the 70s.
