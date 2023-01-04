2 . Woolworths, Lothian Road

Now a furniture and electrical goods store, Woolworths on Lothian Road opened in 1936 and was a popular shop for locals, who particularly loved the shop's pick and mix sweets section. It shut its doors for good in December 2008 when the company folded and all of its UK branches closed, including at the foot of Leith Walk and in Stockbridge.

Photo: Greg Macvean