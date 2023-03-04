2 . Craigentinny Marbles

Evening News lifestyle editor Gary Flockhart chose this striking building as the most beautiful in Edinburgh. He said: "The Craigentinny Marbles has fascinated me since I was a kid. I can see this amazing structure from my back garden, and it still seems as mysterious as it did when I was growing up in the area. The structure, situated on Craigentinny Crescent, just off Portobello Road, is around 50 feet high and has two ornate marble panels depicting Biblical scenes – The Song of Moses and Miriam and The Overthrow of Pharoah."

Photo: Lisa Ferguson