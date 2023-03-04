In our latest reporters’ recommendations feature, we take a look at what we think are the most beautiful buildings in Edinburgh.
There are so many beautiful buildings in the Capital, and we have chosen our favourites, including a university graduation hall, a famous TV show location and a bank branch which was originally built in 1772 as a home for one of the wealthiest men in Scotland at that time, Sir Laurence Dundas.
1. Gardener's cottage
Evening News reporter Kevin Quinn chose Gardener's cottage in Princes Street Gardens, made famous by the CBBC show Teacup Travels. He said: "I just love that this quaint cottage appears slap bang in the middle of Edinburgh city centre. When my son was younger I was dragged along to it anytime we were in town as he 'wanted to see Great Aunt Lizzie's house' from the Teacup Travels TV series. So whenever I'm in the Gardens it still makes me smile to see this beautiful building."
Photo: Lisa Ferguson
2. Craigentinny Marbles
Evening News lifestyle editor Gary Flockhart chose this striking building as the most beautiful in Edinburgh. He said: "The Craigentinny Marbles has fascinated me since I was a kid. I can see this amazing structure from my back garden, and it still seems as mysterious as it did when I was growing up in the area. The structure, situated on Craigentinny Crescent, just off Portobello Road, is around 50 feet high and has two ornate marble panels depicting Biblical scenes – The Song of Moses and Miriam and The Overthrow of Pharoah."
Photo: Lisa Ferguson
3. McEwan Hall
Evening News reporter thinks the graduation hall of the University of Edinburgh in the city centre is the most beautiful building in the Capital. She said: "McEwan Hall is absolutely stunning, both inside and out. I've attended a few long graduation ceremonies in the hall, which are often boring, but I was kept entertained by gazing at the striking murals on the hall's domed ceiling."
Photo: NJ
4. St Giles' Cathedral
Edinburgh Evening News trainee reporter Neil Johnstone chose the Edinburgh landmark as his favourite building in the Capital. He said: "I've only visited St Giles' a handful of times but I am always taken aback by the stunning architecture. It's absolutely beautiful inside and a great landmark on the Royal Mile."
Photo: Greg Macvean