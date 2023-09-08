Swish new Edinburgh cocktail bar is set to opens its doors on September 12

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A trendy new cocktail bar is set to open in Edinburgh city centre next week – and the owner have shared the first photos of the exciting new venue.

Puffin’ Rooms, who have gone down a storm with their Liverpool bar, are coming to the Capital’s Quartermile development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest addition to the city’s nighlife scene, on Lister Square, will offer delicious canapes, cocktails and over 200 rare whiskies by the glass.

Puffin’ Rooms, who have gone down a storm with their Liverpool bar, are coming to the Edinburgh Quartermile development.

Puffin’ Rooms will also serve up a full complement of wines and champagnes, plus outstanding small dishes prepared by a team of skilled chefs.

Annoucing the new venue on Twitter, the venue wrote: “We are thrilled about the opening of our Edinburgh location on the 12th.

“The team has put a lot of hard work and heart into this. Our love for Edinburgh runs deep and we're beyond excited to bring Puffin’ Rooms here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope to make new friends as well as see some familiar ones”.