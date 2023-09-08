News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh pubs: First look at trendy new bar with array of wines, champagnes, cocktails and 200 rare whiskies

Swish new Edinburgh cocktail bar is set to opens its doors on September 12
By Gary Flockhart
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 11:56 BST
A trendy new cocktail bar is set to open in Edinburgh city centre next week – and the owner have shared the first photos of the exciting new venue.

Puffin’ Rooms, who have gone down a storm with their Liverpool bar, are coming to the Capital’s Quartermile development.

The latest addition to the city’s nighlife scene, on Lister Square, will offer delicious canapes, cocktails and over 200 rare whiskies by the glass.

Puffin’ Rooms, who have gone down a storm with their Liverpool bar, are coming to the Edinburgh Quartermile development.Puffin’ Rooms, who have gone down a storm with their Liverpool bar, are coming to the Edinburgh Quartermile development.
Puffin’ Rooms will also serve up a full complement of wines and champagnes, plus outstanding small dishes prepared by a team of skilled chefs.

Annoucing the new venue on Twitter, the venue wrote: “We are thrilled about the opening of our Edinburgh location on the 12th.

“The team has put a lot of hard work and heart into this. Our love for Edinburgh runs deep and we're beyond excited to bring Puffin’ Rooms here.

“We hope to make new friends as well as see some familiar ones”.

In a description of Puffin’ Rooms Liverpool venue, one reviewer said a vist there “feels like stepping into an F. Scott Fitzgerald novel”.

