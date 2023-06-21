News you can trust since 1873
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 21st Jun 2023, 13:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 13:24 BST

A high-end steakhouse chain has announced the opening date for its hotly-anticapted Edinburgh restaurant.

The first Scottish residence of Le Petit Beefbar, who already have venues in London and Dubai, will open in the historic InterContinental Edinburgh The George on Monday, July 10.

Housed in the George Street hotel’s grand dining room, the new venue will offer an approachable beefbar experience and an elegant brasserie-style dining spot to enjoy ethically sourced produce in the heart of the city.

Le Petit Beefbar will open in the historic InterContinental Edinburgh The George on Monday, July 10. Photos: Le Petit BeefbarLe Petit Beefbar will open in the historic InterContinental Edinburgh The George on Monday, July 10. Photos: Le Petit Beefbar
Le Petit Beefbar will open in the historic InterContinental Edinburgh The George on Monday, July 10. Photos: Le Petit Beefbar
Le Petit Beefbar’s menu centers around the best quality produce and carefully selected beef cuts. The menu pays homage to Beefbar classics such as the Croque Sando filled with beef ribeye prosciutto and served with Beefbar’s signature sauce, or Kobe beef jamon aged in Leon, Spain.

Announcing the new venue on Facebook, Le Petit Beefbar said: “The wait is finally coming to an end, and we can't help but daydream about our stunning interiors.​​..Oh and before we forget, you can book a table from 10 July!

“If you're as excited as we are follow the link in our bio and be the first to experience Le Petit Beefbar's new opening in Edinburgh!”

