Edinburgh Taylor Swift fans can make free friendship bracelets and get makeovers before Murrayfield gigs

St James Quarter invites Swifties to weekend of friendship bracelet making and makeovers

Attention Taylor Swift fans! Ahead of the US pop superstar's arrival in Edinburgh to kick off her highly-antipated UK Eras Tour, fans have the chance to get Ready For It at St James Quarter – whether they have a ticket or not.

The Quarter is calling on all Swifties to Shake it Off ahead of gigs at Murrayfield on June 7, 8 and 9 with a free Bejewelled bracelet making station. Fans can make their very own beaded creations, complete with song title, lyrics and phrases, ready to swap with other fans at the concert. 30 minute slots are bookable from 11am - 4pm each day on the SJQ website.

Swifties can find the finishing touches to their Eras outfits in the Galleria, and on Level 1 at a pop-up beauty bar, makeup artists from MAC and Urban Decay in Boots are on hand to offer touch-ups or recreate Taylor’s signature red lip. Over the weekend, the Quarter will be filled with feel-good tracks including Taylor’s top hits, performed by a live singer.

If you’re grabbing something to eat before the big event, there’s plenty of choice in the Quarter from Eras themed cocktails in Duck & Waffle to brunch and live DJ sets in The Botanist. The Alchemist, Ka Pao, Gordon Ramsay Street Burger and Bonnie & Wild will also be embracing the Swiftie spirit.

Susan Hewlett, St James Quarter Brand and Marketing Director, said: “Swiftie fever has well and truly taken over the city and the Quarter, with fans coming to find the outfits that represent their ‘Era’. We’re excited to be part of the action, offering a Taylored weekend of fun and creativity before guests head to Murrayfield. And for anyone who didn’t manage to get their hands on a ticket, they can still come to meet like minded fans, make friendship bracelets and soak up the pre-concert atmosphere.”