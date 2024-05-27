Edinburgh Taylor Swift fans invited to pre-concert Fayre Play parties ahead of Murrayfield Stadium shows
and live on Freeview channel 276
As excitement builds for Taylor Swift's headline shows at Murrayfield Stadium next month, Fayre Play has announced details of the ultimate pre-party experience for ‘Swifties’.
From Taylor Swift playlists to themed cocktails, the ‘fairground-games experience for adults’ is pulling out all the stops to create a magical weekend leading up to the concerts. Fayre Play is Scotland’s first adult funfair games experience, located at Picardy Place in Edinburgh
The five day extravaganza runs from Wednesday - Sunday, June 5-9, to coincide with the Eras tour and Fayre Play has promised a whole host of fun for Swifties, including: Taylor Swift playlists; a friendship bracelet-making station; a themed cocktail menu; and an Instagrammable photo wall.
Craig Neilson, co-owner of Fayre Play, shared his excitement for the event: "We’re incredibly excited to host the ultimate Taylor Swift pre-party. With Taylor's concerts being some of the biggest events of the year, we wanted to create a space where fans can come together, celebrate, and get into the spirit.
“From themed cocktails to friendship bracelet making, we’ve designed this pre-party to be a magical experience for all Swifties. With Fayre Play being right on the tramline for Murrayfield, it’s the perfect stop-off point for a pre-show party.”
The excitement doesn’t stop there. Everybody who purchases a ticket for Fayre Play during May will be entered into a draw to win two standing tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour on Saturday, June 8 at Murrayfield Stadium. The winner will be announced on June 3, just in time to plan the perfect concert experience.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.