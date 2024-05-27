Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fayre Play unveils details of the ultimate Taylor Swift pre-party in Edinburgh

As excitement builds for Taylor Swift's headline shows at Murrayfield Stadium next month, Fayre Play has announced details of the ultimate pre-party experience for ‘Swifties’.

From Taylor Swift playlists to themed cocktails, the ‘fairground-games experience for adults’ is pulling out all the stops to create a magical weekend leading up to the concerts. Fayre Play is Scotland’s first adult funfair games experience, located at Picardy Place in Edinburgh

The five day extravaganza runs from Wednesday - Sunday, June 5-9, to coincide with the Eras tour and Fayre Play has promised a whole host of fun for Swifties, including: Taylor Swift playlists; a friendship bracelet-making station; a themed cocktail menu; and an Instagrammable photo wall.

Craig Neilson, co-owner of Fayre Play, shared his excitement for the event: "We’re incredibly excited to host the ultimate Taylor Swift pre-party. With Taylor's concerts being some of the biggest events of the year, we wanted to create a space where fans can come together, celebrate, and get into the spirit.

“From themed cocktails to friendship bracelet making, we’ve designed this pre-party to be a magical experience for all Swifties. With Fayre Play being right on the tramline for Murrayfield, it’s the perfect stop-off point for a pre-show party.”

