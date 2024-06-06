Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fans arrive in Edinburgh to see Taylor Swift at Murrayfield this weekend

Fans have come from all over the world and are queuing for days to see US pop star Taylor Swift perform in Edinburgh at Murrayfield Stadium this weekend as part of her Eras world tour.

This afternoon, Thursday, June 6, there were massive queues at the front of the stadium to get into the grounds to buy official merchandise, with Swifties told they could wait up to an hour to get served.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We also spoke to some fans preparing for a long wait in the queue at the back of Murrayfield Stadium, at Roseburn Park, to get to the front of the stage for the Taylor Swifts concerts this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Ellie Poulter from Oxfordshire was already queuing on Thursday afternoon to get as close to Taylor as possible when she comes on stage on Saturday night.

One of them was 19-year-old Ellie Poulter from Oxfordshire who arrived this afternoon in Edinburgh with four of her friends and is already queuing to get as close to Taylor as possible when she comes on stage on Saturday!

She said: “I’m waiting 48 hours to get to the front of the crowd. I had a 10 hour coach journey to get here and I slept most of the way so I’m feeling fresh now.

“I’ve got a hotel but I want to be at the front. So I just dropped my bags there and we’ll have somewhere to sleep after the concert on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t actually know what happens with the queue as there will be a queue for Friday’s show, but I hope to speak to the organisers today to make sure I’m still at the front for Saturday.”

Taylor Swift fans Maya McLearie and Maisy Thomson from Kirkcaldy.

Two other Taylor Swift fans from Kirkcaldy, Maya McLearie and Maisy Thomson, both 18, also arrived at the front of the queue this afternoon, and are happy to wait for 24 hours until gates open at 4pm tomorrow for Friday’s show.

Maisy said: “We have seen the weather forecast but we’re prepared. It’s raining tomorrow, but it’s no big deal. We have a small tent but we’re not sure if we’re allowed to put it up. I don’t even know if I’ve got the ability to put it up!”

Maya added: “It’s all worth it, this is the first time we’ve seen Taylor, so we’ve very much looking forward to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh is gearing up for the Taylor Swift concerts at Murrayfield Stadium this weekend.

There were fans from all over the world at Murrayfield today, soaking up the atmosphere, including fans from the Netherlands, America and the Philippines.

Grady and Kaleigh Montgomery from South Carolina in the USA spoke of their excitement at seeing Taylor Swift in Edinburgh this weekend while they queued for merchandise at Murrayfield. They, like many other Swifties in the queue still had their suitcases with them after heading straight to the home of Scottish rugby from the airport, before they then check-in at their hotel. Kaleigh said: “We are very excited to be here to see Taylor Swift, we’re so excited. It took about 15/16 hours to get here. It’s not cheap.”

Grady added: “The hotels are not cheap and the concert isn’t cheap but it’s worth it, we’re looking forward to it.”

Also at Murrayfield this afternoon with their suitcases were Zainab Safder and Mady Sinoy, who travelled halfway around the world from the Philippines to see their hero Taylor Swift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zainab said: “We are very excited. This is the first time we’ve seen her. It’s going to be worth it.”

Mady added: “We are very excited with our purchases from the merchandise stall and we can’t wait for the concert, it’s a been a year-long wait but it’s going to be worth the wait.”

While, Shannah Telleman and Amber Goosens from the Netherlands spoke of their excitement at being in Edinburgh to see the US pop star perform.