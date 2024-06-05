Edinburgh Taylor Swift: Watch Swifties picking up merchandise two days before Murrayfield concerts begin
Taylor Swift fever hit Edinburgh early today, two days before the US pop megastar starts her run of three sold-out shows at Murrayfield Stadium this weekend.
Large queues waited for the gates to open this morning, Wednesday, June 5, to grab some Taylor Swift merchandise on the grounds of the stadium, behind the east stand.
Fans of all ages, along with some stressed-looking parents of younger children, talked about their joy at getting their hands on some exclusive Eras tour merchandise, as excitement begins to build ahead of the shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
