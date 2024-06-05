Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Swifite fever grips Edinburgh ahead of Murrayfield shows

Taylor Swift fever hit Edinburgh early today, two days before the US pop megastar starts her run of three sold-out shows at Murrayfield Stadium this weekend.

Large queues waited for the gates to open this morning, Wednesday, June 5, to grab some Taylor Swift merchandise on the grounds of the stadium, behind the east stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans buying Taylor Swift merchandise two days ahead of her shows at Murrayfield Stadium this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...