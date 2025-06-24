Edinburgh singer songwriter Bow Anderson has released a new summer pop anthem, with the cover photo taken in Edinburgh.

The 28-year-old former Portobello High pupil has released ‘Slap in the Face’, a cheery pop track with summer vibes, with the lyrics about friends losing their spark when in relationships.

And the Edinburgh singer is delighted with her latest offering, which will feature on her forthcoming second EP, due out later this year.

She said: “I’m very happy with the single. It’s kind of an 80s inspired pop tune, a real summer song. It’s done really well and had good support on Radio 1, and it’s on some nice playlists on Spotify. And I’ve had lots of nice messages from fans.

“It’s nice to have a cheery song for a change. I have seen a lot of friends that have dated people that have dulled their light, and so that’s where the idea came from for this song.

“It’s like you wouldn’t even know what’s right in front of you if it slapped you in the face. I’m really pleased with it. The day I went into the studio to write that song I didn’t have that in my head. I was feeling quite frustrated with the idea of someone taking advantage of someone else.

“It was a really fun day writing an upbeat tune with two of my friends and fellow songwriters. I really like the band Haim, so the melodies in this song are a nod to them. It was an unexpected song but one we’re really happy with.

“I’m a songwriter for other people and when I wrote this there was a lot of interest in someone else taking this, but I didn’t want to let this song go.”

Edinburgh singer songwriter Bow Anderson returned home from London to get this photo to promote her new single and forthcoming EP. | Bow Anderson

Now based in London, Bow came home to Edinburgh for promo photos to promote her new music, and settled on an Old Town location that’s becoming more and more popular with the Instagram generation.

She said: “Yeah, it’s Victoria Street. I’m releasing an EP in October and the whole EP is quite nostalgic and about home and family, so a lot of Edinburgh memories.

“So I wanted to do the photos in Scotland, and given the new song is more upbeat and vibrant I wanted somewhere nice and colourful, so that’s why we chose Victoria Street, it was perfect.

“It was really busy when we were there and the photographer took lots of shots with me staying still and people bustling around me to create the swirling effect, which I love.”

The 28-year-old former 'Porty High' pupil is looking forward to getting "back on the horse again" with her solo career this summer. | Bow Anderson

Bow is back on stage this weekend, performing at the Heartlands Festival in Pitlochry on Sunday evening.

She said: “I’m looking forward to getting back on stage. At the moment I’m not doing too many festivals this summer, I’m just trying to get my new EP ready to go, but I will have some headline shows later in the year, after the summer.

“I’m excited about the new EP and tour, it feels like getting back on the horse again, it’s really fun. The main focus for this year is getting my second EP out so people can hear it. I can’t wait.”

‘Slap in the Face’ by Bow Anderson is out now, available on all the usual streaming platforms.