Nationwide Easter hunt launches as Edinburgh locals look to strike gold

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scotland’s number one food brand kicks off nationwide ‘Easter hunt’. Find a hidden ‘Golden Milk Bottle’ in cafés, eateries, shops and gyms across the country, and you could be in with a chance to win. Let the hunt begin!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham’s Family Dairy’s has launched its Golden Easter Hunt which will run until the 18th of April, giving both loyal customers and those new to the dairy's products a chance of winning a Graham’s Golden Hamper if they find one of the golden milk bottles hidden across Scotland.

Special Gold Top milk bottles will be hidden in two secret locations in Edinburgh. To celebrate Easter, those who find the gold-ribboned bottles in their local stockist will win a Graham’s Dairy hamper containing a mix of its organic and traditional award-winning products. Clues will be given on Graham’s Dairy’s social media channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Demand for Graham’s Gold Top Milk continues to rise, with sales up 50% in November – and that growth is showing no signs of slowing. Known for its rich flavour and nutritional benefits, it’s become a firm favourite for families, foodies, and anyone looking for a natural, wholesome alternative to standard milk.

Dr Robert Graham

Carol Graham, Marketing Director at Graham’s Family Dairy said:

“We wanted to make this Easter a little more special by doing something fun that brings friends and families together. With demand for our Gold Top milk growing, hiding golden bottles across the country felt like a brilliant way to celebrate and give back to our customers.

“We’re incredibly proud of what goes into every bottle. Sourced from our Jersey herd, this milk is naturally rich in protein, calcium and essential nutrients. It’s creamy, full of flavour, and crucially – not ultra-processed, which we know really matters to today’s shoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This Easter hunt is also our way of shining a light on the amazing local cafés, farm shops and partners that support us. So, whether you’re picking up your morning coffee or browsing the shelves, keep an eye out – you could be walking away with a golden prize.”

Carol Graham

Graham's Family Dairy produces 90% of all Jersey milk sold in the UK. Not only is the Gold Top milk creamier and richer in taste, but it’s naturally 18% higher in protein and 20% higher in calcium than standard milk – plus it’s packed with essential vitamins and minerals.

Bottles will be hidden in Edinburgh, Bridge of Allan, Glasgow, Dundee, Stirlingshire, Perthshire, Callander, Kirkcaldy and Aviemore.

Find more information on the Easter Hunt and how to get involved, visit Graham’s Family Dairy on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

For more information on how to get involved in the Golden Easter Hunt please visit: www.grahamsfamilydairy.com/