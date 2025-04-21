Primary teacher Anna doubles the distance for Cancer Research UK
This year’s run holds special significance for Anna, who is dedicating it to her beloved Nana.
“Cancer has touched so many lives,” Anna shared on social media. “This run is really personal for me, and I’d be so grateful for any support people can give.”
Known for their upbeat energy and dedication, Anna and Eve have become familiar faces in their community’s fundraising efforts. Whether it’s a donation or a shout of encouragement during a training run, every bit of support counts.
“Give us a wave or a cheer if you see us out running it really helps keep us going!” they added.
Their fundraising page is now live, with all proceeds going directly to Cancer Research UK’s vital work.
To support Anna and Eve:
https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/annas-race-for-life-100714054403
Let’s help them make this their most powerful year yet.