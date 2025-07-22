Sam Ryder puts live music on tap with the biggest pub gig ever

Appointed as Greene King Pubs’ Head of Gigs, Sam Ryder champions its mission to increase access to live music

Greene King Pubs has appointed singer, songwriter and producer, Sam Ryder as its ‘Head of Gigs’ in a bid to get the UK rocking, by increasing access to live music and finding the country’s best grassroots talent this summer.

As part of the role, Sam will surprise customers at one Greene King pub for a one-off headline performance as part of the UK’s biggest pub gig ever, with nearly 800 acts playing in pubs across the UK all on one day (Friday 8 August).

The partnership with Sam comes as Greene King Pubs reveals 2 in 5 (39%) people from Scotland missed out on live music last year due to high ticket prices - a figure that jumps to 64% among 21 to 24-year-olds across the UK. Among those who did attend, 20% of people from Scotland had cut back on essentials to afford a ticket, while 10% spent more on live music than on a monthly household bill.

As Greene King Pubs’ research reveals that ticket prices have soared to an average of £100, Brits are calling for more affordable live music and better access to local events. Yet, over a third remain unaware of live music events in their local area.

As part of its commitment to ensuring everyone can access free live music this summer, Greene King Pubs is celebrating grassroots live music across the UK by launching Greene King Untapped - a nationwide search sponsored by Jack Daniel's and Coca-Cola to find the country’s best grassroots talent.

The competition, which is sponsored by Jack Daniel's and Coca-Cola, is open to solo artists, bands, duos and anyone with a passion for playing live music. Musicians can enter to perform by registering online, and will perform at either:

Cairns Bar (Glasgow)

The Maltman (Glasgow)

Quo Vadis (Glasgow)

The Smiddy Inn (Cumbernauld)

The Old Brewery (Alloa)

The Compass (Dalgety Bay)

City Walls (Stirling)

The Old Post Office Bar (Linlithgow)

Greene King Untapped’s winner will win a performance slot at the Pub in the Park 2026 festival, along with a £10,000 cash prize and a recording session at the renowned Metropolis Studios sponsored by Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola.

Having launched his early career performing in pubs and as an advocate for grassroots music, Sam Ryder said: "Playing in pubs and smaller venues was where it all started for me, with intimate venues, borrowed PA systems, and a handful of pub-goers who might become fans. Grassroots music is at the heartbeat of the scene and those early gigs shaped who I am as an artist. These spaces allow live music to be an experience available to everyone, that’s why they’re so important, and I’m stoked to be a part of the team helping to keep that alive!”

Greene King Untapped is part of Live at Your Local, where 870 pubs will be hosting music themed events across the UK this summer. Designed to celebrate the power of music bringing people together, it offers something for everyone including high-energy karaoke nights and engaging music quizzes, to electrifying performances by live bands and expertly curated playlists to get people into the summer spirit.

To further support grassroots music Greene King has teamed up with Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola to support the Music Venue Trust, a charity which protects, secures and improves UK Grassroots music venues. For every Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola purchased, 10p will be donated to the Trust, funding community projects and initiatives that nurture emerging talent across the country.

Live music remains a much-loved part of British life, with the majority of Brits saying free or local gigs are essential to keeping culture alive, and a further 63% saying the energy of live performance is “irreplaceable”. As part of the research, Greene King Pubs has revealed Brits’ favourite 10 things about watching live music at a pub or small venue:

The atmosphere and buzz from the crowd

33%

Singing along with others

26%

The shared energy of a packed room

22%

The intimacy of being close to the performers

20%

The cheap(er) drinks compared to bigger venues

15%

The spontaneity, anything can happen

15%

Discovering music in unexpected places

15%

Bumping into people I know

15%

The feel of the bass or volume in your chest

14%

The sticky floors and classic pub character

7%

Zoe Bowley, Managing Director at Greene King Pubs, said: “Through this campaign, in partnership with Sam, we’re committed to broadening and maintaining access to free live music, and giving new artists a real chance to shine. Pubs have long been the heartland of grassroots music, a place where emerging talent takes root, stars are born, and communities come together. It’s where British people do what they do best: connect, celebrate, and create lasting memories.”

Customers can head down to their local Greene King Pub to join in the Biggest Pub Gig ever and be in with the chance of stumbling on Sam’s secret set. Details on participating pubs can be found on Greene King Pubs’ social channels and by visiting: https://www.greeneking.co.uk/live-at-your-local