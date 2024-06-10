Scotland’s first-ever equitation performance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Freddy Steele and “The Spectacle of Equitation”Renowned equestrian performer Freddy Steele is set to make history at the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) Scottish Game Fair (SGF) in Perth this July, with Scotland’s inaugural equitation performance. Scheduled to take place at the picturesque Scone Palace on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 July this show promises an unforgettable experience for attendees.

Freddy Steele, a distinguished horse trainer and equestrian performer, has a passion for Iberian horses and boasts an impressive resume that spans across the globe. Freddy’s expertise shines through his commitment to a deep understanding of horse behaviour and innovative approach to training, bringing in a variety of horsemanship techniques from around the world. His highest world ranking being 9th in 2019 for Cossack trick riding, emphasises his reputation in the realm.

Partnering with Freddy is the talented Holly Barber, an international equitation rider and trainer, with a wealth of experience dating back to the age of 13. Together, Freddy and Holly have combined their love for horses to create “Spectacle of Equitation.” The show combines Lusitano horses performing in traditional costumes, with ground performers, fire, and circus, creating an effortless dance between horse and human.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expressing his excitement, Freddy Steele remarked: “It is a tremendous honour to debut our new equitation performance in Scotland, and we are thrilled to bring this unique spectacle to Scone Palace. We aim to leave a lasting impression on the audience, showcasing the beauty and grace of the equine artistry.”

Freddy Steele and “The Spectacle of Equitation”

David Gibson, Country Manager at Stable Events who organises the SGF, echoed this sentiment. He said: “The SGF is an exceptionally entertaining weekend, catering to a variety of people. We are proud to develop the experience year on year and the addition of Freddy’s show this year will bring a truly unique and spectacular feature. It is the perfect example of the innovation and creativity we strive to showcase, and we look forward to witnessing the magic they will bring to Perth.”

If you are headed to the SGF, there is plenty to keep the whole family entertained all weekend long. From fly fishing to falconry, clay shooting to cookery demos, working dogs to wild food. Scotland’s best food and drink will be showcased in the Kitchen Theatre, and there will be plenty of dining options. Relax with friends in the bar and soak up some sunshine in the beer garden. But be sure to head back to the Main Arena on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 July for Freddy’s showstopping performance.

The GWCT SGF is renowned for its expansive selection of exhibitors, seeing over 450 artisans, independents and specialists pitch up, alongside hundreds of activities, shows and entertainment, making it an unmissable weekend and an important calendar event for the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the GWCT SGF or to book tickets, visit www.scottishfair.com.

Freddy Steele

The GWCT Scottish Game Fair

The GWCT Scottish Game Fair (5 – 7 July 2024)is organised by Stable Events and set in the beautiful grounds of historic Scone Palace, Perthshire.

First held in 1989, the largest and longest-running game fair in Scotland attracts over 32,000 visitors across three days and is an important fundraiser for the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT), a charity that conducts vital research into Scotland’s most vulnerable species such as capercaillie and salmon.