Spooky season arrives at Dynamic Earth with Monsters and Myths Trail and Hallowe'en fun this October
At the heart of the celebrations is the brand-new Monsters and Myths Trail – a Hallowe'en adventure curated and illustrated by Dynamic Earth’s own talented team.
Visitors are invited to journey through immersive galleries and track down legendary creatures, both real and imagined. From Hallowe'en favourites such as zombies, vampires and Frankenstein’s Monster to icons of Scottish folklore including selkies and the Loch Ness Monster, this self-guided trail reveals the fascinating science behind the stories.
On the trail, interim CEO Anastasia Rocke said: "October is one of our favourite times of year at Dynamic Earth. Our new Monsters and Myths Trail brings together creativity, science and storytelling in a way that captures the wonder of Hallowe'en while staying true to our mission - helping people of all ages understand the incredible world around them.
"We’re especially proud of our incredible staff whose passion and talent made this programme possible. Whether you’re coming with kids, friends, or flying solo, there’s something here to make your October unforgettable."
Dynamic Earth’s Learning and Engagement team is delivering brand-new spooky science sessions to celebrate the season.
For families with younger children, under 6, the Dynamos and Dynamites sessions will combine gentle Hallowe'en-themed fun with hands-on discovery, helping children explore some of the world’s spookiest creatures.
Dynamic Earth’s October programme runs throughout the month, with highlights including:
Monsters and Myths Trail
Daily from October 3 – November 2 | £4.50 add-on to Science Centre & Planetarium
Embark on a thrilling journey through Dynamic Earth’s immersive galleries and uncover the real-life science behind legendary creatures. Upon purchase, visitors receive a Trail Passport to guide their adventure, collecting stamps and tackling interactive science challenges along the way.
Budding explorers will uncover both myths and monsters whilst discovering the real creatures that shaped the stories we know and love today. Uncover different legends: from the shadowy waters of Loch Ness and its famous monster to Halloween favourites like vampires and zombies. Complete the trail and claim a fossil detective set to take home - perfect for budding explorers.
Seasonal Science Sessions
DynaMites: There’s No Such Thing As A…
Friday 24th and Friday 31st | 10–11am | Book here
A special spooky edition of Dynamic Earth’s sensory sessions for under-4s. With storytelling, crafting, and play, explore some of the real creatures that helped inspire some of our favourite fantasy beasts! Which real animals are poisonous, have terrible teeth, and fearsome claws? In a session that mixes storytelling, crafting and sensory play, you can sort fact from fiction. Includes free entry to Ocean Commotion Soft Play (on the day of your science session for under 6s).
Dynamos: There’s No Such Thing As A…
Friday 24th and Friday 31st | 2:30 pm | Book here
A special spooky edition of Dynamic Earth’s sensory sessions for 4 - 6 year olds. With storytelling, crafting, and play, explore some of the real creatures that helped inspire some of our favourite fantasy beasts! Which real animals are poisonous, have terrible teeth, and fearsome claws? In a session that mixes storytelling, crafting and sensory play, you can sort fact from fiction. Includes free entry to Ocean Commotion Soft Play (on the day of your science session for under 6s).
Dino’s: Monstrous Myths
Saturday, November 1, sessions throughout the day | Book here
Dynamic Earth’s Dino’s Saturday Science Club invites 6–12 year olds to get hands-on with spooky science this Halloween. Through fun activities and a take-home craft, children will explore the real creatures that inspired famous myths and monsters
October Holiday Club
October 13, 14, 15 and 17 | Book here
This October, children aged 7–12 can join Dynamic Earth’s Holiday Club for four days of discovery and adventure. Each day brings new scientific challenges - from outdoor investigations in Holyrood Park and wildlife spotting, to creative crafts, games, and experiments. And, with flexible booking, families can choose the days that best suit their holiday plans. Led by Dynamic Earth’s Learning & Engagement team, the club offers the perfect mix of fun and hands-on science, inspiring the next generation of planet protectors.
Planetarium Programme
What’s Up: Dark Matter Detectives | Book here
September 3 – November 30
Step into the role of a space detective in What’s Up - Dark Matter Detectives, the latest presenter-led Planetarium show from Dynamic Earth’s in-house astronomers. The Universe is full of mysteries, from dark energy to the elusive dark matter that shapes the cosmos. Join Dynamic Earth’s team of astral agents to discover the hidden clues the Universe leaves behind and explore one of science’s biggest unanswered questions: what is dark matter?
Planetarium Lates
October 16-18 | 18+ | Various concession prices available | £20 per ticket | Book here
Adults can enjoy an atmospheric evening under the stars with cult classics like Rocky Horror Picture Show and Aliens, or lose themselves in The Dark Side of the Moon dome shows. Cocktails and a spine-tingling atmosphere guarantee a Halloween night to remember.
Family Film Screenings
October 13-19 daily | £6 per ticket | Book here
Every Saturday and Sunday between October 4 and November 2 | £6 per ticket
Family favourites including Monsters Inc., Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, Brave, and Scooby Doo: Frankencreep light up the dome every morning from 10:00 am.
October Membership Offer:
This October, there’s more than just Hallowe'en fun in store at Dynamic Earth! Visitors can upgrade their Annual Pass from £25 and receive a 12-month membership at Dynamic Earth.
A Dynamic Earth Annual Membership Includes:
- Exclusive invites to Members Only events
- Free tickets to selected seasonal events
- Welcome £5 voucher for the Cafe or Gift Shop
- 10% discount in the Cafe and Gift Shop every time you visit
- 20% discount on parking at Dynamic Earth every time you visit
- £2 per child entry to Ocean Commotion Soft Play
- Priority access to skip queues
- Regular updates via Dynamic Earth’s Members e-newsletter
- Priority notification on special events
T&C apply.
Visit Dynamic Earth and Transform Your Halloween!
Celebrate Halloween at Dynamic Earth with a mix of science, storytelling, and spooky fun. From uncovering legends on the Monsters & Myths Trail to family-friendly Planetarium shows and late-night screenings for adults, October at Dynamic Earth offers unforgettable adventures for all ages.
For tickets, timings, and full programme details, visit Dynamic Earth’s Hallowe'en page.