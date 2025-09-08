Spooky season arrives at Dynamic Earth with Monsters and Myths Trail and Hallowe'en fun this October

This October, Edinburgh’s Science Centre and Planetarium, Dynamic Earth invites visitors of all ages to step into the shadows and uncover the science behind the spookiest stories ever told. From myth-busting monster hunts to late-night planetarium thrills, Dynamic Earth promises a Hallowe'en season filled with discovery, imagination, and just the right amount of fright.

At the heart of the celebrations is the brand-new Monsters and Myths Trail – a Hallowe'en adventure curated and illustrated by Dynamic Earth’s own talented team.

Visitors are invited to journey through immersive galleries and track down legendary creatures, both real and imagined. From Hallowe'en favourites such as zombies, vampires and Frankenstein’s Monster to icons of Scottish folklore including selkies and the Loch Ness Monster, this self-guided trail reveals the fascinating science behind the stories.

On the trail, interim CEO Anastasia Rocke said: "October is one of our favourite times of year at Dynamic Earth. Our new Monsters and Myths Trail brings together creativity, science and storytelling in a way that captures the wonder of Hallowe'en while staying true to our mission - helping people of all ages understand the incredible world around them.

Monsters & Myths at Dynamic Earth

"We’re especially proud of our incredible staff whose passion and talent made this programme possible. Whether you’re coming with kids, friends, or flying solo, there’s something here to make your October unforgettable."

Dynamic Earth’s Learning and Engagement team is delivering brand-new spooky science sessions to celebrate the season.

For families with younger children, under 6, the Dynamos and Dynamites sessions will combine gentle Hallowe'en-themed fun with hands-on discovery, helping children explore some of the world’s spookiest creatures.

Dynamic Earth’s October programme runs throughout the month, with highlights including:

Dynamic Earth Halloween Activities

Monsters and Myths Trail

Daily from October 3 – November 2 | £4.50 add-on to Science Centre & Planetarium

Embark on a thrilling journey through Dynamic Earth’s immersive galleries and uncover the real-life science behind legendary creatures. Upon purchase, visitors receive a Trail Passport to guide their adventure, collecting stamps and tackling interactive science challenges along the way.

Budding explorers will uncover both myths and monsters whilst discovering the real creatures that shaped the stories we know and love today. Uncover different legends: from the shadowy waters of Loch Ness and its famous monster to Halloween favourites like vampires and zombies. Complete the trail and claim a fossil detective set to take home - perfect for budding explorers.

Seasonal Science Sessions

DynaMites: There’s No Such Thing As A…

Friday 24th and Friday 31st | 10–11am | Book here

A special spooky edition of Dynamic Earth’s sensory sessions for under-4s. With storytelling, crafting, and play, explore some of the real creatures that helped inspire some of our favourite fantasy beasts! Which real animals are poisonous, have terrible teeth, and fearsome claws? In a session that mixes storytelling, crafting and sensory play, you can sort fact from fiction. Includes free entry to Ocean Commotion Soft Play (on the day of your science session for under 6s).

Dynamos: There’s No Such Thing As A…

Friday 24th and Friday 31st | 2:30 pm | Book here

A special spooky edition of Dynamic Earth’s sensory sessions for 4 - 6 year olds. With storytelling, crafting, and play, explore some of the real creatures that helped inspire some of our favourite fantasy beasts! Which real animals are poisonous, have terrible teeth, and fearsome claws? In a session that mixes storytelling, crafting and sensory play, you can sort fact from fiction. Includes free entry to Ocean Commotion Soft Play (on the day of your science session for under 6s).

Dino’s: Monstrous Myths

Saturday, November 1, sessions throughout the day | Book here

Dynamic Earth’s Dino’s Saturday Science Club invites 6–12 year olds to get hands-on with spooky science this Halloween. Through fun activities and a take-home craft, children will explore the real creatures that inspired famous myths and monsters

October Holiday Club

October 13, 14, 15 and 17 | Book here

This October, children aged 7–12 can join Dynamic Earth’s Holiday Club for four days of discovery and adventure. Each day brings new scientific challenges - from outdoor investigations in Holyrood Park and wildlife spotting, to creative crafts, games, and experiments. And, with flexible booking, families can choose the days that best suit their holiday plans. Led by Dynamic Earth’s Learning & Engagement team, the club offers the perfect mix of fun and hands-on science, inspiring the next generation of planet protectors.

Planetarium Programme

What’s Up: Dark Matter Detectives | Book here

September 3 – November 30

Step into the role of a space detective in What’s Up - Dark Matter Detectives, the latest presenter-led Planetarium show from Dynamic Earth’s in-house astronomers. The Universe is full of mysteries, from dark energy to the elusive dark matter that shapes the cosmos. Join Dynamic Earth’s team of astral agents to discover the hidden clues the Universe leaves behind and explore one of science’s biggest unanswered questions: what is dark matter?

Planetarium Lates

October 16-18 | 18+ | Various concession prices available | £20 per ticket | Book here

Adults can enjoy an atmospheric evening under the stars with cult classics like Rocky Horror Picture Show and Aliens, or lose themselves in The Dark Side of the Moon dome shows. Cocktails and a spine-tingling atmosphere guarantee a Halloween night to remember.

Family Film Screenings

October 13-19 daily | £6 per ticket | Book here

Every Saturday and Sunday between October 4 and November 2 | £6 per ticket

Family favourites including Monsters Inc., Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, Brave, and Scooby Doo: Frankencreep light up the dome every morning from 10:00 am.

October Membership Offer:

This October, there’s more than just Hallowe'en fun in store at Dynamic Earth! Visitors can upgrade their Annual Pass from £25 and receive a 12-month membership at Dynamic Earth.

A Dynamic Earth Annual Membership Includes:

Exclusive invites to Members Only events

Free tickets to selected seasonal events

Welcome £5 voucher for the Cafe or Gift Shop

10% discount in the Cafe and Gift Shop every time you visit

20% discount on parking at Dynamic Earth every time you visit

£2 per child entry to Ocean Commotion Soft Play

Priority access to skip queues

Regular updates via Dynamic Earth’s Members e-newsletter

Priority notification on special events

T&C apply.

Visit Dynamic Earth and Transform Your Halloween!

Celebrate Halloween at Dynamic Earth with a mix of science, storytelling, and spooky fun. From uncovering legends on the Monsters & Myths Trail to family-friendly Planetarium shows and late-night screenings for adults, October at Dynamic Earth offers unforgettable adventures for all ages.

For tickets, timings, and full programme details, visit Dynamic Earth’s Hallowe'en page.