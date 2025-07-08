Springboard into diving - Edinburgh Leisure is on the hunt for the next generation of divers
Children should be between 5 and 16 years old, able to swim 10 metres unaided, confident in deep water and submerge in water without goggles. No experience in necessary as they will be learning basic skills but those interested in gymnastics, trampolining, acrobatics or similar sports might enjoy this opportunity to try a new sport.
Priced at just £3, the diving taster sessions at the Royal Commonwealth Pool are offered on:
Monday 4 – Friday 8 August at 5.10 – 5.40pm.
To secure a place, interested people should visit the Edinburgh Leisure website - https://shorturl.at/uLDKw
Edinburgh Leisure offers a world class diving programme at the Royal Commonwealth Pool, complete with a dedicated Dry Dive Area with trampolines and harnesses, which enables more experienced divers to practice twists and turns before trying them out on the boards. Their diving programme follows the National Diving Award Scheme right through to competitive level.
Athletes training at the Royal Commonwealth Pool include local Edinburgh boy, James Heatly (GB); Yona Knight-Wisdom (Jamaica) and Grace Reid, who grew up in the capital, are amongst other Olympians who have previously trained at the Commie.
For more information: https://www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/coaching-activities/diving/