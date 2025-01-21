Start the new year in style with Muir Homes – Move-in ready properties available now at The West Path, Pathhead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As New Year’s resolutions fade and the buzz of Dry January and Veganuary wears off, why not make 2025 the year you take the plunge into a new home?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Begin the new year with a fresh start in a stunning new home at The West Path, Pathhead, by Muir Homes. This exceptional development combines the charm of rural living with modern convenience, offering an ideal setting for families and professionals seeking both tranquillity and easy access to Edinburgh’s cultural scene and urban amenities.

Perfectly positioned just five minutes from the Edinburgh Bypass and 20 minutes from the city centre, West Path provides a peaceful retreat with excellent connectivity, making it ideal for commuters. The development also offers a welcoming community feel with local amenities including schools, restaurants, a bakery, a bowling green, and a pharmacy, ensuring everyday needs are met close to home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now available for immediate move-in is The Dean from Muir’s Urban Range, a beautifully designed four-bedroom detached home with a west-facing garden, perfect for families. Featuring bright, modern interiors, a high specification finish, and a single integral garage, this home delivers both style and practicality.

The West Path by Muir Homes

On the ground floor, the property boasts a spacious lounge and a large open-plan family room, kitchen, and dining area—ideal for entertaining. A bathroom and utility room add further convenience, while the integrated garage offers secure parking and additional storage space.

Upstairs, the first floor includes four generously sized bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes. The master bedroom benefits from an en-suite bathroom and an integrated wardrobe with mirror sliding doors, adding a touch of luxury.

John Muir, founder and executive chairman of Muir Group, said: “The start of a new year is the perfect time for a fresh chapter. The Dean at West Path offers families the ideal combination of rural charm and modern convenience, making it easy to settle into a new home and a new lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With move-in ready homes available now, it’s a fantastic opportunity for those seeking space, style, and a welcoming community for the year ahead.”

Muir Homes, a trusted Scottish homebuilder since 1973, continues to set the standard for luxury living. As a family-run business, Muir Homes has built a reputation for innovative design and exceptional customer service, delivering approximately 200 high-quality homes each year."