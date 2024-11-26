The Centre, Livingston announces its Christmas events plan to raise funds for CHAS

The Centre, Livingston, which is one of Scotland’s largest shopping centres, has announced its Christmas events plan to raise funds and awareness for the children’s charity, Children's Hospices Across Scotland, (CHAS), which includes its first-ever Christmas ‘Movie Under the Stars Drive-In’ and free festive workshops.

This is the third year the shopping centre has partnered with CHAS, which provides the only hospice services in Scotland for children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

Various events over the years have included an Elf Walk and Breakfast with Santa.

This year on the 6th December, The Centre, Livingston is hosting its first-ever Christmas ‘Movies Under The Stars Drive-In’ on the 3rd floor of Car Park 1, featuring the family-favourite film, Elf at 6pm, and the classic romantic comedy, Love Actually at 9pm.

Tess Sundberg, Marketing Manager at The Centre, Livingston with Alison Rennie, Community Fundraiser at CHAS

Tickets are £20 per car, plus £1.50 booking fee, and can be purchased at https://thelittleboxoffice.com/skylightcinema/event/view/204923 for Elf and https://thelittleboxoffice.com/skylightcinema/event/view/204925 for Love Actually.

All proceeds will be going to CHAS. Terms & Conditions are on the website, www.thecentrelivingston.com.Kids will also get the chance to decorate a special bauble, with help from Santa’s Elves, and hang them on the Christmas trees at festive arts and crafts workshops, located near the Post Office.

These will run on weekends in the run up to Christmas; 30th November - 1st December, 7th - 8th December and 14th - 15th December, between 11am-4pm.

As part of the charity partnership, CHAS will also be hosting a pop up in the shopping centre on Saturday, 30th November and Sunday, 1st December to raise funds and awareness about the services they offer.

Throughout the festive period shoppers will also be able to make donations at two CHAS contactless pods, located opposite the Post Office and next to the washroom facilities adjacent to Hotel Chocolat, which will be in situ until the end of the year.

Tess Sundberg, Marketing Manager at The Centre, Livingston, said: “We are very excited to launch our Christmas events plan this year, which includes our first Christmas Drive-In Movie Night and free festive arts and crafts, to help raise money for CHAS again.

“This is a charity which is very close to our hearts which is why we like to partner with them at this time of year to help raise funds and even more awareness of the incredible work they are doing. We look forward to welcoming them at their pop up on the last weekend of November.”

Alison Rennie, Community Fundraiser at CHAS, said: “We are very excited to partner with The Centre, Livingston for another magical Christmas season.

“Their incredible support helps us bring joy, comfort and unforgettable moments to children with life-limiting conditions and their families during the most precious time of the year. Together, we can make a real difference this Christmas, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

“We are really looking forward to hosting our pop up in the shopping centre on Saturday, 30th November and Sunday, 1st December.

Visitors can meet our team and learn more about the vital care we provide. We’ll also be selling a range of festive CHAS Christmas merchandise, perfect for gifts, and some of your favourite characters will be there to add to the holiday magic.

“We’ll also be joined by the wonderful Linlithgow Male Choir, who will be entertaining shoppers with carol singing on Saturday, adding to the festive cheer.”

Other activities taking place at The Centre, Livingston include an ‘Advent Calendar Spin the Wheel’, located near Waterstones, where shoppers will get the chance to win various prizes every day from the 1st – 24th December.

These include a luxury Velvetiser hot chocolate machine from Hotel Chocolat, worth £99.95, a Rituals Gift Set worth £43.90, JBL Headphones from Vodaphone worth £50, a meal for two at wagamama and lots more.

Daily updates can be found on The Centre, Livingston social media channels.