The Story of Swing comes to Edinburgh

The Story of Swing From The Ratpack to Robbie, from Basie to Bublé. Presented by Award winning vocalist and World Class trumpet player, Gareth John and featuring the stunning SOS Big Band - The Story of Swing takes you on a musical journey through decades of the iconic genre of swing and big band music.

Featuring the classic, much-loved hits of Bobby Darin, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr, right through to modern day crooners such as Michael Buble, Robbie Williams, Matt Goss, Paul Anka and Harry Connick Jr.

Gareth is renowned for his top-class showmanship, performing from the heart with huge passion for the genre. His stage presence and natural rapport with the audience are second to none. Not surprising, as he has shared the stage with many household names, including The Beautiful South, The Specials and many more.

Gareth will also be joined by some very special guests on the night.

Frankie Mack

Frankie Mack is a multi-award-winning entertainer hailing from Edinburgh, known for his electrifying performances that bring the timeless sounds of Swing and Rat Pack to life. From his early days as a holiday rep in Tenerife to becoming one of the most sought-after showmen on the glamorous stages of Las Vegas, Frankie's journey is a testament to the power of dreaming big and relentless dedication.

With a voice that echoes the legendary charm of Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, and Michael Bublé, Frankie has carved a niche that blends classic charisma with modern showmanship. His performances aren't just about music—they are about creating unforgettable experiences that leave audiences inspired and longing for more.

A true showman at heart, Frankie’s rise in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of remarkable. In just a few short years, he went from performing at local care homes in Edinburgh to dazzling audiences on international stages, including his headline show at the Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas. Frankie's unique blend of music and motivational speaking has not only earned him the prestigious “Rising Star” award at the Reel Awards in Las Vegas but also the admiration of fans worldwide.

The Story of Swing

Susan McCathie:

With an aura reminiscent of Judy Garland and a voice to match, Dundee-based Susan McCathie has often been compared to legendary classic singers like Doris Day, Barbra Streisand and Rosemary Clooney. She is a graduate of the Royal Academy of Music in London. She has been a professional singer for many years and enjoys singing in an array of styles and genres and is very excited to be the founding member and one third of The Vintage Girls! She has worked with many industry professionals including Brian May and Jason Robert Brown and has performed as a singer, and actress in varying roles throughout her career. Susan has performed in the prestigious London jazz venue – Pizza Express Live in Soho. She is a songwriter and producer – writing original material for The Vintage Girls as well as previously for her band Love, Susan and her own solo music. Susan had a once in a lifetime experience in 2019 – singing with the one and only Michael Bublé – we are still waiting on his phone call! Susan loves to delve into the world of close harmony singing and all things vintage and glamour.

The Vintage Girls:

The Vintage Girls are Scotland’s top vocal harmony trio.

The Story of Swing

Providing a touch of class to your event, they perform music from a bygone era up to the current day with a sassy vintage twist. The girls ooze glamour, style and sophistication with their slick harmonies and understated choreography. Not forgetting their sultry arrangements of Scottish songs and original music – you are in for a fabulous show!

For more information on The Vintage Girls, please go to - https://thevintagegirls.co.uk

Tickets for The Story of swing – January & February 2025 are available from:

Saturday 18th January Aberdeen – Music Hall (Featuring The Vintage Girls)

Sunday 19th January Arbroath – Webster Memorial Theatre

Friday 7th February Edinburgh – Assembly Rooms (Valentine’s Special featuring Frankie Mack & Susan McCathie)

Saturday 8th February Dundee – Whitehall Theatre (Valentine’s Special featuring The Vintage Girls)

Tickets for the above shows can be purchased from - https://storyofswing.com/