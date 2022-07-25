Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billionaire Boy is the latest stage play to be adapted from David Williams’ best-selling children’s books – which have included the smash hit Gangsta Granny.

It tells the story of 12-year-old Spud, who is the richest boy in the country with his own sports car, two crocodiles as pets and £100,000 a week pocket money.

What Joe doesn't have is a friend, so he decides to leave his posh school and start at the local comp.

But things don't go as planned for Joe and life becomes a rollercoaster as he tries to find what money can't buy.

It’s playing at the Edinburgh Playhouse on Thursday, July 28 at 1.30pm and 7pm, Friday, July 29 at 10.30am and 7pm, and Saturday, July 30 at 2.30pm and 7pm.

Tickets are available to buy for all performances here, with prices starting at £13.

To help you decide whether to buy a ticket, here’s what critics have made of previous shows in the UK tour.

"A chucklesome family favourite with a feel-good, wholesome ending that will please even the harshest mini-critics. If you manage to get your hands on the tickets, don’t forget to buy the programme. It’s packed with child-friendly puzzles, perfect for the interval.” Kamila Biewlawska, OnePlymouth

"Billionaire Boy is high spirited, fun at times too, typified by Tuhin Chisti's shopkeeper Raj, but somehow not as fun or as engaging as it could be, not least Jak Poore's underwhelming songs.” Charles Hutchinson, The Press.

"It’s no surprise that Billionaire Boy is nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Family Show. From the outset, the show perfectly brings together Walliams’ famous witty story telling with an energetic, adaptable, strong cast; working together to present many different characters. Like all of Walliams’ books, the story presents a simple but useful moral, and a story set around a toilet roll entrepreneur lays way for many a ‘poo joke’ to the delight of the young audience.” Laura Stimpson, The Reviews Hub.

"The cast are simply wonderful and they slip in and out of different characters throughout. Even my stepson was confused as to why his favourite character didn't appear in the encore as she was dressed as someone else. The whole show is fantastic and the four of us walked out the theatre grinning from ear-to-ear. It's warm, loving and a rollercoaster of emotions. And it will really teach the youngsters the true meaning of friendship.” Dayna Farrington, Birmingham Live”.

"The biggest testament to this show was the round of applause at the end and that everybody left Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre grinning from ear to ear. My daughter and I loved Gangsta Granny – but this was even better. An absolute triumph for all the family.” Express & Star.

"The staging is very similar to the company's other Walliams favourite Gangsta Granny with central structures on stage that are cleverly opened, twisted and converted into differing locations and we couldn't help giggle when Joe asks for a toilet roll in the school toilets, which are literally built of bog roll with the Bumfresh towers still looming large in the background. There is plenty of small boy toilet humour and that is clearly the target audience and the short repetitive songs help bring the whole show alive for the youngsters.” Abi Bradshaw, Devon Live.