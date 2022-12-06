Schoolgirl Lucy McGillivray, 11, who attends Wallyford Primary, wowed the judges with her colourful painting with a nautical twist. Last month, Lucy joined children from across Edinburgh and the Lothians in creating art for the competition, which was run by The Brunton Theatre and the East Coast Restaurant in Musselburgh.Taking inspiration from The Brunton’s new festive show for 2022, ‘Sinbad the Pantomime’, Lucy created an eye-catching picture of a starfish, crab and fishes getting married beneath the deep blue sea, with the humorous caption, “You may now ‘plaice’ the ring on the…. ‘fish finger’!”

As part of her prize, the 11-year-old’s winning creation will now be displayed to the public at The Brunton in Musselburgh until New Years Eve. Lucy and her family will also receive a complimentary VIP family ticket to see ‘Sinbad the Pantomime’ at The Brunton on Ladywell Way, as well as a complimentary pre-theatre family meal at East Coast Restaurant on North High Street.

After winning the competition, Lucy said:“It took me a few days to come up with the perfect deep-sea idea for my picture. Once I had the idea I had so much fun painting it.

The Wallyford schoolgirl's winning painting.

“I was so so, so happy and surprised I won the competition and can’t wait to go for dinner at East Coast and see the panto at The Brunton.”

Michael Stitt, the Chair of Brunton Theatre Trust said: “We were really impressed by Lucy’s creative flair, which managed to capture the festive spirit of our deep-sea pantomime competition with colour and humour. The quality of all the entries was great to see and we’d like to thank everyone for taking the time to enter.”

Owned by Carlo and Katia Crolla, the East Coast Restaurant is the next chapter for the Crolla family, who have been serving Musselburgh locals from their venue on North High Street for nearly 50 years. East Coast, which is located just two minutes’ walk from Fisherrow Harbour and Musselburgh Beach, was crowned the ‘Best Seafood Establishment’ in Scotland at the Food Awards Scotland 2022.

Carlo Crolla, owner of East Coast in Musselburgh, said: “As an independent, family-run restaurant, we’re proud to be supporting our local community theatre and working together as part of this competition for children across the Lothians in the run up to the festive pantomime season. We look forward to welcoming Lucy and her family to East Coast as our special VIP guests.”

Lucy McGillivray, 11, from Wallyford, won the deep-sea themed competition.

Sinbad the Pantomime is running at the Brunton Theatre throughout the festive period, from December 8 to 31. The show tells the tale of Sinbad and his voyages from Fisherrow Harbour and over the sea, searching for fortune and finding romance with a runaway Princess-in-disguise. Audiences can expect nail-biting drama, dastardly pirates, and ferocious deep-sea creatures guarding hidden treasure.

