Edinburgh author Ian Rankin’s Rebus story written exclusively for stage gets Scottish premiere in Capital
… Among them is Inspector John Rebus. True crime is his calling. Is he playing an alternative game, one to which only he knows the rules? There are suspects, clues and danger with every twist and turn - and a shocking discovery will send this game called ‘Malice' hurtling towards a gasp-inducing conclusion…
Hot-on-the-heels of the critically acclaimed new BBC TV series, Ian Rankin’s much-loved detective is set to return in the stage production of Rebus: A Game Called Malice, which visits Edinburgh's Festival Theatre from 10 to 14 September.
Best known for his roles in Coronation Street, Peak Practice and Casualty, Gray O’Brien plays John Rebus, Billy Hartman returns to the role of Jack Fleming, having created it for the stage in 2023, and Abigail Thaw plays Stephanie Jeffries. Loveday Ingram directs.
Fife-born, Edinburgh-based author Rankin's books have been translated into thirty-six languages and have been adapted for radio, the stage and the screen. His Rebus novels have dominated the detective fiction market with the recent BBC television series ensuring the detective’s legendary status.
Ian Rankin's Rebus: A Game Called Malice, Edinburgh's Festival Theatre, 10-14 September 2024, 0131-529 6000 / www.capitaltheatres.com
