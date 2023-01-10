New Ian Rankin 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle allows Inspector Rebus fans to turn detective

Ian Rankin's Inspector Rebus novels are puzzles that fans just love to try and solve - but now the much-loved Edinburgh has his own jigsaw.

Stunningly illustrated jigsaw from Barry Falls, it offers readers the chance to turn detective themselves with references to every existing Rebus novel hidden within the puzzle.

The 1000-piece puzzle comes with a poster detailing all the references and a playlist tailor-made by the bestselling author himself of Rebus's favourite songs so that you can fully immerse yourself in the world of the famous detective.

Take a tour through all two dozen of Ian Rankin's Rebus novels in a 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle illustrated by Barry Falls.

It also allows fans to see Edinburgh as they've never seen it before while searching for clues, criminals and coppers from each instalment.

Can you piece all the strands together?

The World of Ian Rankin jigsaw Puzzle is available now from book stores, priced £16.99.

Last summer, Fife-born, Edinburgh-based Rankin was made a knight in the late Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to literature and charity.

The author said he was “honoured” to receive a knighthood, but is not sure what his star character John Rebus would make of it.

“It is amazing to be honoured in this way as we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. It may not make writing my next book any easier but it is gratifying to be recognised both for my crime novels and the work I do for charity,” Sir Ian said at the time.

