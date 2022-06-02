The Edinburgh Festival Fringe was one of the many artistic casualties of the global pandemic, meaning the streets of the Capital have remained free of the usual August hubbub since the last full edition was held back in 2019.

The return of the event, scheduled to take place from August 5-29, will be welcomed by all those who missed the annual cultural feast, as well as business owners who rely on the huge number of visitors that flock to the city.

Parents are already scouring the programme for the must-see children’s shows – with family-friendly comedy and theatre often the first to sell out.

Here are 11 children’s shows that you can book tickets for now on the Fringe website.

Read more:

Edinburgh Festival: Queen of the Fringe Camille O'Sullivan to bring intimate new show to Underbelly

1. The Amazing Bubble Man The Amazing Bubble Man is a real Edinburgh Fringe legend, having sold out his entire run in each of the last 14 events. This year Louis Pearl (as his mum calls him) will be bringing his 30 years experience of entertaining with bubbles of various sizes to the Udderbelly every day at 12.55pm. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Comedy Club 4 Kids Another always-popular Fringe mainstay, the Comedy Club 4 Kids is designed to introduce pre-teens to the world of standup comedy. Expect a few famous faces, along with sketch acts and cabaret stars - all promising not to swear! It's on from August 3-21 and 26-28 at the Assembly Roxy at 5.25pm. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. The Ultimate Pickle Summerhall's Roundabout Theatre is a magical venue for children before the performance even starts. This year it's hosting new play 'The Ultimate Pickle' by award-winning writer Laura Lindow. Join Dill and a cast of characters including Jack Tornado - the oldest goldfish in the world - on an adventure to understand the unexpected surprises in life. Recommended for ages 5-12, it's on at Summerhall every Saturday and Sunday of the Fringe at 11.20am. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Basil Brush's Family Fun Show There may be a few parents that will enjoy this as much as the kids - the return of Basil Brush, "Britain's most loveable fox", to Edinburgh, promising "a journey of laughs, storytelling and song". The popular puppet will be appearing at the Gilded Balloon from August 3-21 at 12.30pm. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales