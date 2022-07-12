Since the first episode of Live at the Apollo aired on BBC1 back in 2004 – featuring Jack Dee and Joan RIvers – the show has introduced television audiences to numerous standups across a total of 97 episodes.

Filmed at the famous London Theatre, everybody from Sara Pascoe and Katherine Ryan, to Frankie Boyle and Kevin Bridges have appeared over the years, many on their way to becoming star names.

It continues to catapult comics to fame, with recent alumini including Kiri Pritchard McLean, Jessica Fostekew and Lost Voice Guy.

But there’s still nothing like seeing comedy in the flesh and, luckily, several of the stars of the most recent series will be in Edinburgh next month with their latest shows.

The programme for this year’s Fringe – celebrating 75 years since the first event – was released last week, meaning comedy fans will be scrutinising the hundreds of events for their ‘must see’ shows.

Here’s who you can see from season 16 of Live at the Apollo in the Capital this August.

Read more:

1. Maisie Adam Masie Adam appeared in episode seven of the last series of Live at the Apollo. Her new show 'Buzzed' will be on at Gilden Balloon Teviot throughout the Fringe at 5.30pm. Photo: Matt Crockett Photo Sales

2. Esther Manito Also appearing at the Gilded Balloon Teviot throughout August is star of episode six of the 16th season of Live at the Apollo - Esther Manito. Her show #NotAllMen takes in mysogyny and lad culture most days at 7.20pm. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. Angela Barnes As well as appearing on episode five of the last season of Live at the Apollo, Angela Barnes may also be familiar face from Mock The Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and BBC Radio 4's The News Quiz. Her new show 'Hot Mess' will be on at the Pleasance most nights in August at 7pm. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Sarah Keyworth Sarah Keyworth appeared on episode five of season 16 of Live at the Apollo alongside Angela Barnes and has also recorded a special, 'Dark Horse', for Amazon Prime Video. Her show 'Lost Boy' will be on the at the Pleasance Courtyard every evening at the Fringe, other than August 16, at 5.40pm. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales