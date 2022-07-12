Since the first episode of Live at the Apollo aired on BBC1 back in 2004 – featuring Jack Dee and Joan RIvers – the show has introduced television audiences to numerous standups across a total of 97 episodes.
Filmed at the famous London Theatre, everybody from Sara Pascoe and Katherine Ryan, to Frankie Boyle and Kevin Bridges have appeared over the years, many on their way to becoming star names.
It continues to catapult comics to fame, with recent alumini including Kiri Pritchard McLean, Jessica Fostekew and Lost Voice Guy.
But there’s still nothing like seeing comedy in the flesh and, luckily, several of the stars of the most recent series will be in Edinburgh next month with their latest shows.
The programme for this year’s Fringe – celebrating 75 years since the first event – was released last week, meaning comedy fans will be scrutinising the hundreds of events for their ‘must see’ shows.
Here’s who you can see from season 16 of Live at the Apollo in the Capital this August.
