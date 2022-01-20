First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced earlier this week that, as of Monday, January 24, Covid restrictions on indoor gatherings would be lifted.

It was great news for the entertainment industry, who have effectively been forced to close their doors for the last month.

Many of us will be keen to get back to live entertainment and support the bealeagued businesses and individuals who have taken a major financial hit over the last two years – from actors and comedians to front of house staff and lighting assistants.

Anxious venues have cancelled a huge number of shows and events for the majority of January, but some still remain on the calendar.

So, here are 10 live shows you can see next week.

1. Tony Law Former Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Tony Law will be visiting Edinburgh's Monkey Barrel Comedy Club with new show 'A Now Begin In Again' on Sunday, January 30, at 5pm. His subjects include "half baked thoughts on the last couple of years and a little time travel to boot". Photo: Tony Law Photo Sales

2. From the Jam Playing the Usher Hall on Friday, Janaury 28, are From the Jam - featuring Bruce Foxton, the original bassist in Paul Weller's former band. They are celebrating the 40th anniversary of 'Sound Affects', the fifth studio album by The Jam, which they will perform in full, along with the band's greatest hits. Support comes from The Selecter, led by 'Queen of Ska' Pauline Black. Photo: From the Jam Photo Sales

3. Suggs - What A King Cnut Madness frontman Suggs will be appearing at the Queen's Hall on Friday, January 28, with his second spoken word show - 'What A King Cnut'. Following the first show, which was about how he found fame, this show tells what happened next - from suffering vertigo on the roof of Buckingham Palace and nearly blowing the closing ceremony of the Olympics, to the embarrassing stuff that happened at Glastonbury. Photo: Ian Gavan Photo Sales

4. Mariachi Death Squad For those of us who have missed intimate gigs and rowdy mosh pits, Mariachi Death Squad play Sneaky Pete's on Thursday, January 27. The Edinburgh group are described as being a "reverb crashin’, point breakin’ instrumental power surf rock band". Photo: Mariachi Death Squad Photo Sales