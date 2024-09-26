Theiyā Arts to bring innovative arts-academia symposium to Edinburgh's DanceBase this October 7th

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In collaboration with The University of Edinburgh, Queen Margaret University and Dancebase, Theiya Arts will bring an experiential arts-academia symposium to the city this October - followed by November performances of a new intersectional feminist performance work in Edinburgh and Glasgow

Edinburgh-based Theiyā Arts Dance Collective, in collaboration with The Centre for Biomedicine, Self and Society at The University of Edinburgh,is set to bring a new experiential arts-academia symposium to DanceBase this October: Maiden | Mother | Whore - A Multi-Disciplinary Symposium.

Hosted at celebrated Edinburgh dance and cultural venue DanceBase, this exciting symposium seeks to offer a unique space for multi-disciplinary critical discourse, knowledge exchange, and relational introspections of art and academia to occur in the heart of the city, and to explore the meaning of 'artistic practice as research'.

Part of a wider autumn/winter project by Theiyā Arts, the exploratory symposium will be followed by a series of performances of the show Maiden | Mother | Whore in Edinburgh and Glasgow. A new interdisciplinary and interactive mixed media performance, Maiden | Mother | Whore explores the complex relationships between women, social structures, health and social policies, and institutions.

The audience are invited to become part of the creation of the performance, contributing to and furthering the dialogue between academic and artistic communities, as the performance evolves in response to their engagement with the piece - urging all to consider the relationship between self and society, and what it means to exist in a gendered body today.

Theiyā Arts Dance Collective will tour the work to Assembly Roxy, Edinburgh (1st November 2024, 12 - 5.30pm), Southside Community Centre, Edinburgh (9th November, 1 - 4pm), Venue TBC, ‘Focus on South Asian Arts’ event collab. The Work Room - 15th November (AM - time tbc), and Civic House, Glasgow (15th November, 5.30 - 7pm).

Combining this interactiveness with projection, live music, spoken word, and South Asian classical-contemporary dance, Maiden | Mother | Whore is a thought-provoking performance that delves into the tensions between individuals and collectives, agency and power, and patterns of oppression and resistance.

The creative team includes Dr Nandini Manjunath, Gaby Albornoz, Himadri Madan, Tharanga Wickramasinghe, and Karen Watts (Concept, Choreography & Performance); with Dr Agomoni Ganguli-Mitra and Dr Ingrid Young (Academic Collaborators); Susan Hay and Melissa Rutnagur (Creative Producing); Giulia Drummond (Music); Robert Motyka (Projection Artist); Aqsa Arif (Set Designer); Sanath Kumar Shreedaran (Production Manager); and Pete Searie (Light and Sound)

This collaborative project has emerged from a creative partnership between Theiyā Arts Dance Collective (the performing unit for Theiyā Arts) and academics from the Centre for Biomedicine, Self and Society at The University of Edinburgh towards opening a dialogue between the academic community, artistic community, and audience. This project was supported by The National Lottery Fund, Creative Scotland and Dance Base, Edinburgh.